An Oxnard man was arrested Thursday on multiple felony charges stemming from an investigation into alleged sex crimes involving a juvenile in Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began in November 2025, when patrol deputies were following up on a report of a missing juvenile who had returned home, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a news release.

Detectives later determined that 23-year-old Ramiro Hernandez of Oxnard had been communicating with the minor through Snapchat and Instagram and was aware of her age, authorities said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hernandez allegedly used social media accounts under names that were not his legal identity. Detectives obtained multiple search warrants to confirm the suspect’s identity.

On Thursday, February 26, detectives arrested Hernandez at his home in the 400 block of Grant Avenue in Oxnard. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on felony charges including assault with intent to commit a sex crime, traveling to meet a minor for lewd and lascivious acts, sexual battery, and furnishing alcohol and marijuana to a minor. Bail was set at $100,000.

Detectives said Hernandez used the social media handles “goshboyyyy_lol” and “justreelingby.” Those accounts are no longer active.

In the release, detectives urged parents to check their children’s social media accounts for any contact with those usernames and reiterated concerns about online direct messaging platforms.

“It is critical that both parents and children understand that individuals online are not always who they claim to be,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “Child predators often use false identities, fake profiles, and manipulation tactics to gain trust and exploit young people.”

Parents and guardians are encouraged to remain actively involved in their children’s online activity, use privacy settings and parental controls, and maintain open conversations about online safety.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Kiesow at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.