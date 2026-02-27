“Forward Ever, Backward Never” Honors Elroy Pinks and Celebrates Black Culture in Isla Vista

At the celebration of Black culture “Forward Ever, Backward Never,” The Rahkas band had guests dancing to the rhythm of drums, guitars, flute, percussion, and bass at the Isla Vista Community Center on Wednesday. Hosted by the I.V. Recreation & Park District, the event featured a tribute honoring the life and work of Elroy Pinks, who directed the UC Santa Barbara Office of Black Student Development. He died in 2024 after a severe illness.

Wednesday evening’s celebration included Black history trivia, poetry, live music, free soul food, and interactive drum circles that brought together students and community members. Around 50 attendees gathered to eat, take photos, dance, and celebrate the richness and resilience of Black history and culture.

Julianna Swilley, who organized the event and works at the UCSB Office of Black Student Development, reflected on Pinks’s lasting impact: “Elroy was an amazing man who had a gift for connecting people,” she said. “He connected students, faculty, and the broader community. This event is a perfect example of all of those groups coming together.”

Swilley explained that his leadership was especially meaningful given that Black students make up less than 4 percent of the student population at UCSB.

“When you’re at a predominantly White institution, it can be hard to find community,” she said. “He was really crucial in building and strengthening the Black community here.”

Swilley also spoke about the importance of continuing to honor Pinks’s legacy following his sudden death at the age of 52.

“He gave so much to the community,” she said. “Even as a director, he never saw himself as above anyone else. He would drive students to retreats or help take out the trash. The more we can follow his example and continue the work he started, the better.”

Looking ahead, Swilley emphasized the need for broader support and engagement across campus and Isla Vista.

“I would love to see more allies come out and support,” she said. “Celebrating Black history isn’t just for Black History Month — it’s something we should uplift all year round. We’re stronger together than we are individually.”

The “Forward Ever, Backward Never” crowd clapped and swayed to the music of The Rahkas. | Credit: Nestor Manzanares







When asked what message she would share directly with Black students at UCSB, Swilley kept it simple: “Keep thriving. Keep celebrating your culture. Know that you are unique, brilliant, and exceptional — and don’t be afraid to shine.”

UCSB students couldn’t agree more. Kappa Alpha Psi’s John Butler echoed Swilley’s words that participating in events like Forward Ever, Backward Never helps strengthen connections across campus and within the broader community. “One of our goals is achievement, to uplift the human endeavor and inspire service in the public interest,” Butler said. He also recalled Pinks’s legacy. “Honestly, with Pinks I learned how to navigate darkness as a Black man.”

The community center’s walls were filled with photos of significant figures and events in the history of Black America — Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, the Montgomery Bus Boycott — that led to the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Alla McKeon, co-founder of “Forward Ever Backward Never,” joined The Rahkas (@alla_rahka_music) to deliver a joyful, rhythmic performance that energized the crowd. The group sang songs like “Rock Fort Rock” and “Change Is Gonna Come,” as guests cheered and clapped from their seats, or rose to their feet to dance. Other artists included DJ Jimmy Mattaden and poetry by Sade Champage.

The event also featured a tribute to poet Sojourner Kincaid, who was born in South Carolina and came to live in Santa Barbara in the 1980s. She was a highly respected playwright, producer, author, and mentor until her death in 2023.

“This is to remember our ancestors and all the work they’ve done for us,” said speaker Faith Kingsbury.