A new national ranking has named Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) the most punctual small airport in the United States for 2026. According to a new analysis by travel compensation company AirAdvisor, Santa Barbara Airport ranked No. 1 among 70 small U.S. airports based on chronic delays and long evening disruptions.

What stood out most to researchers: SBA recorded zero flights delayed more than 60 minutes after 5 p.m. during the study period.

“It’s typically those evening disruptions that leave travelers scrambling for hotels or rebooking options,” said Anton Radchenko, CEO of AirAdvisor, in a prepared statement. “Small airports work best early in the day. Flights before 5 p.m. have more recovery options, while evening delays are far more likely to turn into hour-long disruptions.”

The analysis, based on U.S. Department of Transportation on-time performance data from May 2024 to May 2025, weighted two factors: chronically delayed flights — defined as routes delayed 30 minutes or more at least half the time — and the rate of 60-minute-plus delays after 5 p.m.

While some small airports performed well, the study found disruption risk was not evenly distributed.

“Many travelers assume small airports are more reliable, and sometimes that’s true,” Radchenko said. “But reliability depends on other factors like recovery options and long-term weather conditions. A nearby major airport is not automatically safer either.”

Santa Barbara’s reliability comes amid growth. In 2025, SBA recorded a record 1.4 million passengers — a 4.4 percent increase year over year and the highest in its history — according to data shared by AirAdvisor.

The airport currently offers 26 daily nonstop flights to 13 destinations.

In a statement, Santa Barbara Airport officials said they are proud of the recognition and credited coordination between airlines, air traffic control, and ground crews for maintaining schedule reliability.

Nationally, air travel headlines over the past year have been dominated by cancellations, cascading delays, and weather disruptions. But at SBA, the word “chronic” appears to apply more to sunshine than to schedule breakdowns.

With additional route expansions planned this year, the data suggest the airport has managed to scale passenger traffic without sacrificing punctuality — a reassuring statistic for local travelers and UCSB students racing home for the holidays alike.