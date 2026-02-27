Santa Ynez Ranch Owner and Trump Insider Called Jeffrey Epstein a ‘First Class Human Being’

Thomas Barrack, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump and the founder and owner of Happy Canyon Vineyard in Santa Ynez Valley, maintained a close, personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein even after the financier’s criminal history became widely known, the latest tranche of government files shows.

From 2002 to shortly before Epstein’s death in 2019, according to an analysis of the documents by the Santa Barbara Independent, the two men exchanged over 100 texts and emails that included social invitations, meetings with heads of state, and talk of business opportunities.

In September 2009, just two months after Epstein’s release from jail following his conviction for soliciting a minor, Barrack wrote to him: “Thinking about u___hope u r good and life is calm again.” In January 2012, Barrack complimented Epstein on his work ethic, asking him, “How is my role model?”

There is no indication, however, that Barrack participated in or had any knowledge of Epstein’s ongoing criminal activity. Happy Canyon Vineyard did not respond to requests for comment.

Barrack, 78, is a billionaire real estate investor and currently serves as U.S. ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria. He previously purchased Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in 2008 and sold it in 2020. For many years he lived part-time at a $24 million Montecito estate, though it is not clear if he still owns the Hot Springs Road home.

Happy Canyon Vineyard is part of Piocho Ranch, a sprawling valley property that Barrack and his family bought in 1992 and developed into a working winery and polo venue. Barrack features prominently in a promotional video for the vineyard, where he discusses his stewardship of the land and a commitment to making it “better than when I found it.” He credits God for “giving us this unbelievable appellation.”

According to the book Fire and Fury by journalist Michael Wolff, Trump, Barrack, and Epstein were close friends in the 1980s and ‘90s, describing them as “a set of nightlife Musketeers.” Barrack rose to public prominence in 2016 as a leading fundraiser for Trump, and has since become a close advisor to the president on Middle East matters.

The earliest reference to Barrack in the newly released files is a 2002 email from Hyatt Hotels executive Tom Pritzker to Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. In it, Pritzker mentions seeing Barrack the previous night at a dinner in Mexico. Shortly thereafter, a FedEx package was sent from Epstein’s New York office to Barrack.

The messages between Barrack and Epstein increase in frequency in 2010, when Epstein connects Barrack with German countess Nicole Junkermann, who refers to Epstein as “Mr Wonderful.” Barrack and Junkermann were supposed to meet at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch, but for reasons unclear, Barrack had to cancel.

“Whatever it is, if I can help, I will,” Epstein texted Barrack. “Complicated!!” Barrack emailed back. “I have been in a shitstorm and didn’t want her exposed!!! Sorry.” Epstein replied: “Understood, I am always there for you. Good luck.” Barrack responded: “And me for u!!!!”

Later that year, Epstein offered to introduce Barrack to a member of the British royal family. “Prince Andrew will be staying with me for the week in New York,, would you like him there when you come to visit?” he asked in an email. It is not clear if Barrack actually met Andrew, but that week the prince and Epstein were photographed walking together in Central Park. (Andrew has since been stripped of his royal title and faces criminal charges for his association with Epstein.)

In the summer of 2011, Epstein again invited Barrack to New Mexico, this time to network with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem of Dubai. Barrack said he was busy, but a month later met Sulayem at a different location. “Just saw Sultan who likes you a lot!” Barrack emailed Epstein. “I told him you are the best that you are a first class brain inside of a first class human being! Miss u.” (Sulayem recently resigned as CEO of a shipping company after his relationship with Epstein came to light.)

Six months later, in January 2012, Barrack emailed Epstein with a proposal that Epstein sell his New York mansion to Qatari Prime Minister Sheik Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani. Barrack and Epstein made arrangements for the sheik to visit the property. Epstein couldn’t be there personally, so he directed his staff to “wear heels” but remove “nude photos” from the walls. Epstein also told a staff member to thank Barrack “for Sarah,” though it is not known who he was referring to. “[Barrack] is how I found her,” Epstein said.

Dialogue between Barrack and Epstein dropped off until 2016 as Barrack shifted his focus to Trump’s presidential campaign. Following a speech Barrack delivered at the GOP convention, Epstein emailed to congratulate him. “Thanks pal,” Barrack wrote back. The next month, Barrack texted Epstein: “Met ur Saudi friend! He loves U!! How r u.”

Epstein replied: “Great… Download signal app if you have not already. When are you in New York. Tonite? Dinner with Woody [Allen]?” (Signal is an encrypted messaging service that erases communications between users after a set period of time.)

After Trump won the New Hampshire primary, Epstein emailed Barrack. “hope you are well,” he wrote. “fyi I receive many calls a week about both Donald ([redacted], marla, beauty contest. mara lago etc) and clinton from reporters. less so recently with clinton, but my answers are always i have nothing to say. or i try to ignore altogether. A few times i have been ambushed on the street with questions. but am more careful now[.]”

Barrack replied: “hope ur good. Let’s catch up.” Epstein then asked for a photograph of Barrack’s newborn baby. “send photos of you and child,” he said. “make me smile[.]”

Following Trump’s victory in the general election, Epstein emailed a business partner to boast about his activities. “really fun, im in palm [beach] with the trump crowd,” he said, adding that he was with “barrack and the boys in pb, wild wild.”

Over the next year, Epstein attempted to arrange a sit-down with Barrack, Bill Gates, and Indian billionaire Amil Ambani. Epstein also invited Vitaly Churkin, then Russia’s representative to the United Nations, to his house for a meeting with Barrack and Ehud Barak, the former prime minister of Israel. It is not known if those meetings actually took place. Around this time, Epstein purchased approximately $1 million in stock in Colony Capital, the investment firm founded by Barrack.

The last connection in the files between Barrack and Epstein is from November 11, 2018. Flight records show they both flew from New Jersey to Palm Beach on their respective private jets, landing within an hour of each other.