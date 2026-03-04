Pacific Surfliner Service Suspended Through Santa Barbara March 7-8 for Corridorwide Track Work

Pacific Surfliner trains between the Central Coast and Southern California will stop running the weekend of March 7-8.

Passenger rail service along the Pacific Surfliner corridor will be fully suspended as several rail agencies coordinate infrastructure work along the tracks between San Diego and San Luis Obispo. During the two-day closure, no Pacific Surfliner trains will operate along the route. Bus bridge service will also not be provided, though Amtrak Connection Bus routes will continue to run without their usual train connections.

Regular train service is scheduled to resume Monday, March 9.

The shutdown stems from coordinated track closures by Union Pacific, Metrolink, and the North County Transit District (NCTD) both north and south of Los Angeles. The work is part of a broader effort by rail operators along the LOSSAN corridor — one of the busiest passenger rail routes in the United States — to complete several infrastructure projects simultaneously.

“Completing these projects simultaneously is intended to help reduce future closures while strengthening rail infrastructure,” said Jill Micek, communications manager for Union Pacific.

According to Union Pacific, crews will perform several maintenance projects during the closure, including work on track beds, railroad crossings, and signal systems.

“Union Pacific invests about $10 million a day in capital projects across our 23-state network to support network performance and supply chain reliability,” Micek said.

Additional projects will take place at multiple points along the corridor. In Ventura County, crews will conduct a track rehabilitation project. In Orange County, workers will move beams from Basilone Yard to a nearby work site while completing additional track improvements. In San Diego County, projects include stabilization work along the Del Mar bluffs as well as signal and capacity enhancements.

Pacific Surfliner officials said the work is being coordinated across the region to minimize disruptions to passengers over the course of the year.

“As we plan for uninterrupted train service during summer travel season, we’re supporting our rail partners in getting necessary track work done now,” Pacific Surfliner officials said in a travel advisory announcing the closure. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience it may cause but do know that we’re maintaining key infrastructure to keep trains moving the rest of the year.”

Travelers planning trips along the corridor that weekend are encouraged to make alternate arrangements. Customers may modify their reservations for another travel date or request a refund through Amtrak.