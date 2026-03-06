Santa Barbara police are investigating an early-morning stabbing downtown that left one person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:44 a.m. Friday to the first block of West Ortega Street following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

“Officers began providing medical aid, and the victim was ultimately transported to Cottage Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the department said in a media release.

Police searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate a suspect.

Investigators said preliminary information suggests the stabbing was an isolated incident, with “no indication of an on-going threat to the public,” according to the release. Authorities added that it remains unknown whether the incident was gang-related.

The stabbing occurred near several downtown nightlife venues along lower State Street. Thursday nights in the area are often busy with late-night crowds, particularly among college students, though police said they could not confirm additional details or whether the incident was connected to any altercation nearby.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-8900.