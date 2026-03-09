

Eager Beavers waiting for the Bay Area’s popular music festival, Outside Lands, were given a full lineup reveal on Tuesday. Taking place August 7-9, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park will host headliners Charli xcx, The Strokes, and Rüfüs Du Sol.

Other notable artists in attendance will include Turnstile, The xx, Djo, Empire of the Sun, Death Cab for Cutie, Labrinth, and more.

This year will be the 18th iteration of the festival, which has showcased the best music, food, and community the Bay Area has to offer.

Tickets are now on sale with 3-day GA starting at $569 with single-day GA tickets coming soon.

For more information on the festival, lineup, and pass options, see sfoutsidelands.com