Spring has not yet sprung, but it already feels like summer in Santa Barbara County. A rare heat wave is blazing through the region this week.

Peak heat is forecast for Tuesday through Friday, potentially breaching into the 90s in some areas, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Temperatures will be 20-35 degrees above normal, making for a week of extremely rare and dangerously high temperatures for March.

An extreme heat warning is in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Ojai and other inland areas of Central and Southern California, forecasting “dangerously hot conditions” with temperatures between 96 and 104. Heat advisories are in effect for the cooler, coastal regions of Santa Barbara County — including Santa Barbara, Lompoc, and Santa Maria, where temperatures between 85 and 95 degrees are expected. Both the warnings and advisories are expected to last until 8 p.m. Friday night. There is a high risk for heat illness this week, the NWS warns.

Check your local forecast here.

The warm-up began last week, leading into temperatures breaking many daily and potentially monthly records for March, the NWS reported. That includes warm overnight temperatures adding to the heat risk, especially in mountain and foothill locations.

This month is likely the hottest March since the 1980s, according to meteorologists.

There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for anyone, especially the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors, the NWS says. People are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

When going outside, take extra precautions. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Most importantly, the NWS says, take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke: including heavy sweating, cold and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and a fast pulse.

Tips to Stay Cool

Tips to prepare for a heatwave. | Credit: National Weather Service

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management recommends following these steps to stay safe in the heat: