A winter of heavy rains has triggered something rare across California’s inland hills — a fleeting and brilliant “superbloom” of wildflowers.

Now, a growing number of campers are trying to stack the odds — and their campsite options — in their favor. A new interactive forecast tool from the camping platform Hipcamp aims to help travelers identify likely bloom windows and nearby places to stay, including sites around Carrizo Plain National Monument.

The California Superbloom Forecast pulls from roughly five years of research-grade observations submitted through the community science platform iNaturalist. By analyzing more than 150,000 entries, Hipcamp’s team created a map intended to guide visitors toward bloom-rich areas while also encouraging responsible recreation.

The company has also added a wildflower layer to its booking app, highlighting areas where blooms are likely as users search for campsites. Demand is already rising in traditional wildflower destinations. Hipcamp reports spring bookings are up 64 percent year over year in Death Valley and 17 percent in the Santa Barbara region.

Camping logistics themselves can complicate the chase. Public campground reservations in California often require planning months in advance, while free dispersed camping on Bureau of Land Management land operates on a first-come basis. Hipcamp’s model attempts to combine both realities — surfacing private ranch stays, glamping setups, and public-land options on a single map.

“Camping can be complex,” said Jenna Valdespino, Hipcamp’s Global Content Marketing Lead. “Hipcamp is meant to be a one-stop destination for everywhere you want to camp, whether that’s pitching a tent on an apple farm or parking an RV in a secluded spot.”

Carrizo Plain remains one of the Central Coast’s most sought-after bloom landscapes, in part because of its accessibility. Free sites such as Selby Campground sit within the monument itself, while nearby private properties offer bookable alternatives with amenities ranging from potable water to full lodging.

For travelers hoping to balance comfort with proximity to the flowers, options now include ranch stays in Cuyama Valley, small-scale glamping retreats in the Santa Ynez foothills, and more traditional creek-side campgrounds in Los Padres National Forest.

Still, forecasting a superbloom does not guarantee one. Rainfall patterns, temperature swings, and even a single windstorm can shorten the season. Valdespino said the forecast tool is designed as much to shape visitor behavior as to predict flowers.

“We just feel really strongly about the leave-no-trace piece,” she said. “Back in 2016, during the last big superbloom, there was a lot of messaging around ‘don’t doom the bloom.’ Staying on trail and protecting these places is really important.”

Hipcamp staff members have also compiled a short list of recommended spring camping bases within roughly two hours of Santa Barbara.

Where to camp near the Carrizo blooms:

Songdog Ranch/Cuyama Badlands

A wide-open desert base at the mouth of Ballinger Canyon, with about 20 sites across 164 acres. Native yellow daisies are expected to peak in early April.

Blue Sky Center, New Cuyama

A nonprofit-run property offering 23 campsites and simple lodging options — including hut-style units on wheels — on a large scenic parcel near Carrizo Plain.

Cuyama Oaks Ranch

A smaller ranch stay with six sites spread across open land. The quieter setting and proximity to the monument make it appealing for travelers seeking seclusion.

Selby Campground, Carrizo Plain National Monument

A free, first-come campground inside the monument with picnic tables, fire rings and vault toilets, but no drinking water or trash service.

Freedog Farms at Cactus Flower Ranch, Gaviota

A private ranch property with multiple campsites and views toward coastal wildflower zones, located a short drive from Nojoqui Falls Park.

Harmony’s Glamping, Santa Ynez foothills

A small collection of yurts and domes in a creek-side mountain setting, offering a more comfortable base within reach of regional bloom areas.

Canvas Under the Oaks, Painted Cave area

A single furnished canvas tent beneath oak woodland, designed for privacy and easy access to foothill wildflower landscapes.

Davy Brown Campground, Los Padres National Forest

A public creek-side campground near Figueroa Mountain with trail access to an abundance of seasonal wildflowers such as shooting stars and chocolate lilies.

Cross Bull Ranch, Topanga area

A shaded creek-side property with a mix of tent and vehicle sites, positioned near potential “fire-follower” bloom zones in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Malibu Creek State Park Campground

A reservable public campground in a region expected to see post-fire wildflower displays this spring.