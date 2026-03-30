On March 24, six students spelled their way to the podium at the Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee. The winners were among a total of 69 students participating in the annual competition, which invites the top spellers from local elementary and junior high schools to put their language skills to the test.

Kellogg Elementary School 6th-grader Reiko Cabrera took first place in the elementary division by correctly spelling “etiquette.”

“When I won first place, I was actually really surprised and it felt like a dream,” said Cabrera. “I was just really excited and happy.”

“Learn how to spell ‘etiquette,’” she added. “It could save your life!”

In the junior high division, La Colina Junior High School 8th-grader Dino Vicente claimed first place with “subtrahend” — that’s the number being subtracted from another number in an arithmetic equation, in case you were wondering.

“This was my first county spelling bee, and I felt very excited when I realized I was in first place. I will definitely be back next year,” said Vicente.

Second place in the elementary division went to Montecito Union School 6th-grader Oliver Conway, on the word “fricassee”; third went to Providence School 6th-grader Eniana Ymeri, with “cellophane.”

Junior High Division Winners; L-R 3rd Sonora Landa , 1st Dino Vicente, 2nd Isaac Cumes | Credit: Courtesy



Among the junior high schoolers, Carpinteria Middle School 7th-grader Isaac Cumes placed second with “cataclysm,” and Our Lady of Mount Carmel 8th-grader Sonora Landa placed third with “antithesis.”

The first- and second-place winners from each division will progress to the California State Spelling Bee, to be held in Manteca on April 25.

In pop culture, spelling bees are often dramatic affairs where students take the mic one by one and recite strings of letters under hot stage lights. The County Spelling Bee looks a little different, though the task at hand is no less challenging. It’s a written contest — all participants in a division receive the same word and spell it simultaneously with pencil and paper. The format, which is the same one used in the state competition, promotes a fair playing field.

“Competing in a countywide Spelling Bee takes courage, and highlights the students’ preparation and commitment to learning and growing,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido.

“We are proud of each and every student speller, and thank the many educators, families, and volunteers for contributing to this event.”