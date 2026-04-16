The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience returns in early May, serving up more than 75 events from May 11 to 17. Given the range of price points (free to $200+) and activities, from farm tours and fancy dinners to cooking classes and zipline taco lunches, it’s truly a choose-your-own-adventure format.

The big shebang is the Grand Tasting on Saturday, May 16, with dozens of wineries and restaurants serving on the grounds of the Presidio. (Buy those tickets here.) But there are many other smaller events throughout the week, many of which will sell out in advance. Indeed, more than a dozen events are already sold out, and there are another half-dozen approaching that status right now.

Grand Tasting | Credit: Courtesy

Grand Tasting | Credit: Courtesy

Grand Tasting | Credit: Courtesy

Here’s a quick day-by-day rundown of two highlights from each day that still have tickets.

And that’s really just a peek at what you can experience. See the full lineup here.