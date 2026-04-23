Poetry Connection: Closing Out National Poetry Month and Upcoming Poetry Events

There’s been no shortage of great poetry events this year, including Poetry in Parks, which I cohosted with Scott Green, an archaeologist with California State Parks — and which was one of our best in the past three years.
The two-hour program brought an evening of music and poetry. The Ladies Social Strumming Club opened the show, and the Gruntled played at the halfway mark. Poet Stephanie Barbé Hammer and I both played with the Strumming Club and read poetry. Fifteen-year-old Alicia Blanco Bautista of Righetti High School read Poema 20 by Pablo Neruda, followed by Port Hueneme poet Lori Anaya. Interspersed were three more poets laureate: Santa Barbara’s George Yatchisin, Emma Trelles, and West Hollywood Poet Laureate Jen Cheng.
Earlier this year, the founder of Poetry in Parks, Scott Green, received the Director’s Trailblazing Award from California State Parks for developing this program. Since the Presidio is Santa Barbara’s state park, the program took place at the Presidio Chapel last Friday, April 17.
Hear more poetry in Camarillo with Laura Mullen at the Camarillo Public Library, Saturday, April 25. Not to be missed is Martin Espada at Campbell Hall, Wednesday, April 29, at 7:30. Martin Espada is a social justice advocate and National Book Award-Winning Poet. What a treat for our community that this Arts and Lectures event is free.
Poetry month may be coming to a close, but a new opportunity for you to shine and win a poetry prize now begins with The Old Spanish Days Fiesta Poetry Contest, a new competition open to residents of Santa Barbara County. The competition is open to writers in the following age categories — 11 and under, 12-18 years old, 19+ years old — with first-place prizes of $100, $200, and $300, respectively. Runners-up will be awarded in each of the three age categories and receive bookstore gift certificates. The deadline for submissions is May 15. The online entry form and a full list of rules and regulations are available here. ¡Viva la poesía!
One of the largest gatherings of poets this month was at Oak Park, Sunday, April 12, where contributing poets received their copy of A Feast for Santa Barbara: Poets Celebrating Food & Drink, edited by Poet Laureate George Yatchisin and published by Gunpowder Press.
This week’s poems come from three different poets at the anthology’s celebratory picnic: Margaret Lange, Monica Mody, and Gunpowder’s co-editor, prolific author, and Santa Barbara poet laureate emeritus, David Starkey.
EVERLASTING
by Margaret Lange
The service will be held
at the Greek Orthodox Church
at ten thirty she said but it’s on Greek time
so who knows, it could start at eleven or eleven thirty.
Yet it did start on time.
I didn’t know I needed
candles, incense, icons, and chanting.
I floated through to the end
when we took our turns
greeting the family. I touched the hands
of the daughter, looked into her eyes
and said, “It will get easier with time.”
Because it has. Grief recedes,
becomes a dull backdrop
instead of the glaring red couch in every scene.
With time, shifts occur, colors mute.
We are all travelers with time
constantly ticking off the days
in time, despite it all,
with all that is, was, and ever will be.
Margaret Lange is a poet, writer, and songwriter from Nipomo, California.
Super Spar
by David Starkey
That first autumn in Finland I finally felt
what I’d been teaching for so long: the gap
between signified and signifier,
but also the loveliness of language,
the necessity of our inventions.
It was in the grocery store, among the shrink-
wrapped parsakaali and kukkakaali,
cruising down the rows of aamiaismurot
and leivoskeksejä, standing before
the long red slices of lohi on ice.
What’s important, I thought, is not just
the naming, but also what accretes around
the name, the way flesh covers and swells
over the pit of the sweet, purple luumu.
* from David Starkey’s upcoming book, Otis Redding in Tajikistan.
Guest of the Land
by Monica Mody
We’ve lost patience
/time
to make it from scratch—
not our appetite for the food.
Hunger for the familiar
burrows its soft
head into our shoulders, ridges
undersides with its unfussy beak.
It is old like the song
of paddy fields,
old like missives
of the cloud.
It is keen
for reverence, not
just epicurean taste.
These secrets travel
with bodies.
We are seeking the flavor
of intimacy
that anchors
us into a continuing story.
There is nothing sentimental
about this eating.
It is a matter of survival.
Food exchanges hands
in Santa Barbara parking lots.
Food is comfort and mettle,
measure of
heritage that does not encumber.
This common language
passes between us,
almost absent-minded.
Nothing else need be said.
Once home, we scoop
out the alu gobi and chole
from plastic containers
and heat them up.
Aroma,
home,
wafts among us.
Gujarat is sometimes here,
or Maharashtra, Bengal, Punjab, Bihar.
Specifics of cuisine
consecrate us
back into woven
collective memory.
With care, each meal
sates, a guest
of the land, like us.
(Published in A Feast for Santa Barbara: Poets Celebrating Food & Drink, ed. George Yatchisin, Gunpowder Press, 2026)
Poetry Events:
Friday, April 24
Open Mic & Art Gallery/Noche de micrófono abierto y galería de arte. All are welcome at the library’s open mic. Secure your spot at the Central Library, 40 E Anapamu, 6-7:30 pm by April 10.
Saturday, April 25
Laura Mullen. Acclaimed poet Laura Mullen will provide a special reading at the Camarillo Library, 3-4 pm.
Wednesday, April 29
An Evening with Martin Espada. An evening with Award-winning poet Martín Espada, UCSB Campbell Hall, 7:30 pm.
Monday, May 11
Santa Barbara Culinary Experience and Poetry Reading. In conjunction with Gunpowder Press and the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience, a reading and Q&A at the Black Sheep, 18 E. Cota St., Santa Barbara, 5:30-7 pm.
Thursday, May 14Textual Integration. An ekphrastic poetry reading for Textual Integration exhibit at Rubenstein Chan Gallery, 7 pm.
Premier Events
Sat, Apr 25
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
ATMA ENSEMBLE: An Evening of Music and Meditation
Sat, May 02
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Public Tour of Nature Reserve
Thu, Apr 23
4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Fair & Expo
Thu, Apr 23
8:00 PM
Santa Barbara
The Mother Hips with Paul McDonald
Fri, Apr 24
4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Fair & Expo
Fri, Apr 24
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Pearl Chase Society – DWIGHT MURPHY – SB Visionary
Fri, Apr 24
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
SBHS Theater Presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Sat, Apr 25
11:00 AM
Lompoc
2nd Annual Fly to Success Community Event
Sat, Apr 25
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Fair & Expo
Sat, Apr 25
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
The 4th Annual Natural Coast Wine Festival
Sat, Apr 25
12:00 PM
Isla Vista
Music in the Park: Spring Concert Series – Anisq’Oyo Park
Sat, Apr 25 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
ATMA ENSEMBLE: An Evening of Music and Meditation
Sat, May 02 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Public Tour of Nature Reserve
Thu, Apr 23 4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Fair & Expo
Thu, Apr 23 8:00 PM
Santa Barbara
The Mother Hips with Paul McDonald
Fri, Apr 24 4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Fair & Expo
Fri, Apr 24 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Pearl Chase Society – DWIGHT MURPHY – SB Visionary
Fri, Apr 24 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
SBHS Theater Presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Sat, Apr 25 11:00 AM
Lompoc
2nd Annual Fly to Success Community Event
Sat, Apr 25 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Fair & Expo
Sat, Apr 25 12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
The 4th Annual Natural Coast Wine Festival
Sat, Apr 25 12:00 PM
Isla Vista
You must be logged in to post a comment.