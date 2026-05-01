Peace in a Pod, Santa Barbara’s only Montessori School, presents a global night of music to usher in spring and support its mission of bringing personalized and nurturing education to Santa Barbara’s youth.

The evening will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, with a dinner available for purchase from a curated selection of food vendors. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and enjoy a relaxing picnic or sit at one of the many tables positioned throughout the orchard as they soak in the atmosphere. Alongside dinner, there will be a silent auction from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with exciting offerings.

At 7 p.m., Adam Phillips of the Santa Barbara Folk Orchestra will take the stage in the historic El Presidio Chapel. Phillips has sold out venues across Santa Barbara with his intimate musical experience.

Adam Phillips and the Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara performing at El Presidio | Photo: Courtesy

As the school’s largest fundraising event of the year, all profits are promised to go toward school expenses and scholarships.

Peace in a Pod offers a unique educational experience that aims to cultivate independent and intellectually curious students. “The school’s biggest advantage is the small class size, which ensures personalized attention to every child. The school is also big on screen-free learning and occasional hiking or camping field trips, which nurture the kids’ connection to nature,” said Jeff Tchakarov, parent of a student at Peace in a Pod school.

The event will take place at El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park at 123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets for the event, click here.