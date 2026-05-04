Hershey Felder is the writer of a series of plays about historically notable composers. In these (typically solo) performances, Felder stars as the composer and plays their music on the piano. His newest endeavor, a show titled The Piano and Me, is the first of Felder’s plays to feature himself as the central creator. A fascinating autobiography, The Piano and Me is presented by Ensemble Theatre Company and runs at the New Vic Theatre through May 10.

A child prodigy on the piano, Felder grew up in Montreal as the grandson of Jewish immigrants whose family was decimated by the war in Europe. Old world and new world collide as Felder learns to connect with his grandparents through music. As Felder builds his career in performance, he and his family grapple with personal grief and the cultural trauma of the Jewish people. The set featured stacks of suitcases serving as makeshift furniture around the piano, a simple yet devastating manifestation of the fear of fleeing persecution that runs through Felder’s family.

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY presents Hershey Felder starring in the Southern California premiere of ‘THE PIANO & ME,’ now playing at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara | Credit: Hershey Felder Presents

The show features one of Felder’s original compositions, as well as music from Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Bartók, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin, and Williams. It’s a concert in which each piece is assigned a contextual meaning within the story of Felder’s experience. Not only does the show offer an overview of notable composers (and connect them with their well-known works), but the audience also witnesses the nuances of playing the piano from someone who has mastered the craft. Felder is smooth and sincere on stage, and this piece about his life in music feels authentic, dynamic, and layered.

This is the premiere tour for The Piano and Me, and the show is well worth watching. See it through May 10 at the New Vic. For more information, see etcsb.org.