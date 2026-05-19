News
Energy

Environmentalists’ Lawsuit Challenging Restart of Pipeline at Center of Refugio Oil Spill Removed from Santa Barbara Court

With Help of Trump Administration, Sable Offshore Moves Environmental Defense Center’s Legal Challenge to Federal Court

By
Tue May 19, 2026 | 2:10pm
Add independent.com on Google Add the SB Independent as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.
The oil spill just north of Refugio State Beach on May 19, 2015, coated miles of shoreline and marine habitat, and dolphins, elephant seals, sea lions, pelicans and other birds. | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Sable Offshore and the Trump administration marked the 11th anniversary of Refugio Oil Spill by having a legal challenge to Sable’s ongoing oil operation removed from the Santa Barbara courtroom of Judge Donna Geck and transferred to a federal courtroom in northern California. 

The move is significant for reasons other than the anniversary. But for the change of venue — and jurisdiction — Geck would have heard arguments on long-simmering efforts by the Environmental Defense Center to secure a restraining order to stop Sable Offshore from producing oil and sending it through its pipeline until the company secured the necessary state permits. 

Sable has long disputed that it ever required state permits and that since the federal government asserted late last year it has the last word when it came to Sable, the issue is moot. The Justice Department and Sable had sought the change of jurisdiction one month after Judge Geck had rejected Sable’s argument that Sable had been excused from securing the necessary state permits when the Justice Department had asserted Sable’s production was necessary for national security reasons. 

Attorneys with the Environmental Defense Center, which represents a coalition of county environmental organizations, quickly filed legal papers, demanding that jurisdiction and venue be returned to Judge Geck. A state court, they argued, is the proper place to hash out arguments about state permits. 

One year ago, on the anniversary of the spill, Sable sent out press releases announcing it had resumed production at a plant shut down 10 years because of a major oil spill from badly corroded pipeline. In fact, the company had resumed production for testing purposes only. The company resumed commercial production this March shortly before Trump initiated his war against Iran, thus triggering a worldwide oil shortage and the very real prospect of endlessly escalating gas prices.

Tue May 19, 2026 | 22:38pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/05/19/environmentalists-lawsuit-challenging-restart-of-pipeline-at-center-of-refugio-oil-spill-removed-from-santa-barbara-court/

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.