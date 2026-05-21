Irvine, Calif. — One year after going one-and-done at the Big West Conference Championships, the UC Santa Barbara baseball team got off to a much stronger start in 2026 as the tournament’s top seed.

Jackson Flora shined over seven dominant innings on the mound, Nate Vargas launched a two-run homer, and the Gauchos overcame a late push by Cal State Fullerton to capture a 7-4 victory on Thursday afternoon at Anteater Ball Park.

“I’m a pretty good coach when he pitches, and a lot of the stuff I call works when he pitches,” said Checketts of Flora with more than a hint of sarcasm. “He sets the tone for us and gives us a chance every weekend to win on Friday.”

The Gauchos took control early, scoring three runs in the first inning. Vargas drove in the game’s first run with a double after a leadoff walk by Liam Barrett. Later in the inning, Rowan Kelly added a two-run single to extend the lead to 3-0.

UC Santa Barbara added three more runs in the second inning. After an error by Cal State Fullerton prolonged the inning, Vargas hit a two-run homer to give the Gauchos a 6-0 advantage.

Jackson Flora and Nate Vargas share a moment in the dugout. Courtesy Big West Conference

“It’s just having the right mindset. The biggest thing that I’ve done during the latter part of the season is stay consistent with my routine day in and day out,” Vargas said of his surge at the plate.

Flora kept the Titans off balance throughout the game, recording multiple strikeouts in four separate innings. Cal State Fullerton broke through in the seventh inning with an RBI single after a hit batter, cutting the deficit to 6-1.

Nate Vargas celebrates a two-run homer.

The Gauchos responded in the bottom of the seventh when Jonathan Mendez drove in a run with a single to restore a six-run cushion.

Reliever Josh Jannicelli entered in the eighth inning and surrendered a three-run home run on a high fly ball that found the jet stream out to left field, but he closed out the game by escaping a ninth-inning threat with a strikeout of the potential tying run.

The ability to win the game while using only two pitchers is a major boost for the Gauchos moving forward.

With the win, UC Santa Barbara advanced in the winners’ bracket and will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup between Cal Poly and UC San Diego on Friday at 1 p.m.