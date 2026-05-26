One of Santa Barbara’s most beloved traditions is Pianos on State, the annual interactive public art and music experience that takes place in October across downtown. Pianos are stationed around State Street and each is painted by local artists. It becomes a piece of functional art where the community can play, listen, and enjoy.

Pianos on State is calling for artists to submit designs for their 2026 cycle. The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative has decided to challenge artists to create designs using the theme of Fantasy, inspired by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s current show.

Pianos on State | Photo: Courtesy

Pianos on State | Photo: Josef Woodard

Pianos on State | Photo: Courtesy

As a public art program, Pianos on State is an opportunity for emerging and professional artists alike to showcase their work through a unique community project. Individual artists and collaborative teams are both eligible and encouraged through apply, though teams must use one application. Twelve designs will be ultimately selected.

The artists whose designs are selected will be awarded a $700 stipend to purchase materials of their choice for a designated piano. Artists will also be given a space at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW) to work on their project. All pianos will be provided and transported by the Pianos on State team.

This year’s pianos will reside on State Street between September 29 and October 19 on designated pads, as well as at MOXI and the Santa Barbara Airport.

Applications open on June 1 and close on July 10 at midnight. To apply, visit here.