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Ashlee Buzzard appeared in Santa Barbara Superior Court in Lompoc on Wednesday afternoon for another preliminary hearing setting. Buzzard is charged with the murder of her 9-year-old daughter, Melodee. At the setting, Judge Stephen Dunkle confirmed the case will move to Santa Maria, where he will continue to hear it.

Buzzard’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 22 at 8:30 a.m. The court will again try to set a date for a preliminary hearing. At a preliminary hearing, Judge Dunkle will determine if there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Buzzard has waived her time for a speedy trial through September.