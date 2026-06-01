Brasscals and SOUL Brass Band Bring New Orleans Energy to SOhO June 8

A taste of New Orleans is coming to Santa Barbara as local brass favorites Brasscals share the stage with the celebrated SOUL Brass Band for an energetic all-ages show at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on Monday, June 8.

Kicking off the night is Brasscals, the city’s only street brass band, whose performances are equal parts concert and community gathering. The ensemble draws from funk, jazz, Latin grooves, pop music, and traditional New Orleans brass sounds, creating a lively atmosphere wherever they play. Since forming in 2022, the multigenerational group has performed both locally and nationally, including appearances at HONK! festivals in Seattle, Boston, and Austin.

Bringing the headlining set is New Orleans powerhouse SOUL Brass Band, a group celebrated for turning every performance into a high-octane celebration inspired by the city’s famed second line tradition. Led by drummer Derrick “Smoker” Freeman, the band combines classic brass band elements with touches of funk, soul, jazz, and hip-hop for a sound rooted in New Orleans culture while pushing into contemporary territory.

SOUL Brass Band’s roster features acclaimed players including Billboard-charting saxophonist James Martin and Grammy Award–winning saxophonist Miles Lyons. The ensemble has built a reputation for electrifying performances at festivals, clubs, and second line events nationwide.

“As a dynamic band from NoLa, SOUL Brass Band brings a lot of energy to the stage,” said Brasscals co-founder and saxophone player Maria Cincotta, “and we can’t wait to share the stage with them.”

Together, the bands are set to deliver an evening filled with driving rhythms, soaring horns, and dance-floor-ready grooves.

As Cincotta noted, “I hope that people leave with the joy of music in their hearts and the feeling of having participated in something beyond the usual local live music performance.” Brasscals and SOUL Brass Band are playing at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club on Monday, June 8, from 7-10 p.m. For more information, see sohosb.com/events/brasscals-soul-brass-band/tickets