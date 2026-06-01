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“Redwood sanctuary in the heart of Montecito” ?!? When the photos for this listing came across my desk, I genuinely thought it had to be in Big Sur. But nope, it’s right here in Montecito, tucked beside Hale Park. 921 El Rancho Road is a secluded three-bedroom, 2.5-bath retreat with soaring redwoods, two fireplaces, a dramatic great room, and wraparound decks made for long summer evenings. Outside, a firepit, al fresco dining area, and even a private bridge into the park add to the storybook feel. It’s open today from 1–4 p.m., and I know where I’ll be spending this afternoon!

It’s offered by Greg Rogove of the Ebbin Group for $5,395,000.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Speaking of otherworldly landscapes, I spent last weekend in Joshua Tree with friends — hiking through the National Park, revisiting old favorites like Pappy & Harriett’s Pioneertown Palace, and discovering wonderfully weird gems like the World Famous Crochet Museum (yes, really). Every desert trip leaves me wanting more desert, so naturally I ended up scrolling listings like this one:

Credit: Courtesy

This sanctuary in Desert Hot Springs nails the desert style and ambience. A cactus-lined walkway leads to the pool, open-beamed ceilings stretch above the great room, and floor-to-ceiling sliders blur the line between indoors and out. It’s just ten minutes from downtown Palm Springs and listed by the Valentine Clinard Group in Pasadena for $1,099,000. Even the address gives great desert vibes: 19591 Prickly Pear Trail.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Nick Oullette

Back at home, our real estate cover home this week perfectly captures the magic of the Santa Barbara lifestyle. Tucked between the butterfly-filled beauty of Ellwood Mesa and the blufftop views of Sandpiper Golf Club and the Ritz-Carlton Bacara resort, this dreamy Tuscan estate feels like a permanent vacation.

Located at 7705 Kestrel Lane , the home stuns at every turn: from the spa-worthy sunken bath to the beautifully designed chef’s kitchen. Step outside and take a trail that leads straight to beach access, coastal breezes, and miles of scenic adventure. Offered by Alyson Spann for $3,975,000.

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Gavin Palmer, Virtour Media

From the palms and the pergola outside to the fireplace, function, and feng shui throughout the interior, this single-level, sun-filled, four-bedroom, two-bath home in the Mountain View School District has it all. 5341 Paseo Cameo is brand new to the market this week, and open 2-4 p.m. today. Listed at $2,095,000 by Ali Evans.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:



We’ve rounded up tons of other open houses for you to choose from today: They’re all listed here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the full issue: We’re celebrating local theater stars on our front cover this week, while the back of the book is chock-full of real estate info. Check out all the weekend happenings in our community. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!