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“Redwood sanctuary in the heart of Montecito” ?!? When the photos for this listing came across my desk, I genuinely thought it had to be in Big Sur. But nope, it’s right here in Montecito, tucked beside Hale Park. 921 El Rancho Road is a secluded three-bedroom, 2.5-bath retreat with soaring redwoods, two fireplaces, a dramatic great room, and wraparound decks made for long summer evenings. Outside, a firepit, al fresco dining area, and even a private bridge into the park add to the storybook feel. It’s open today from 1–4 p.m., and I know where I’ll be spending this afternoon!
It’s offered by Greg Rogove of the Ebbin Group for $5,395,000.
Speaking of otherworldly landscapes, I spent last weekend in Joshua Tree with friends — hiking through the National Park, revisiting old favorites like Pappy & Harriett’s Pioneertown Palace, and discovering wonderfully weird gems like the World Famous Crochet Museum (yes, really). Every desert trip leaves me wanting more desert, so naturally I ended up scrolling listings like this one:
This sanctuary in Desert Hot Springs nails the desert style and ambience. A cactus-lined walkway leads to the pool, open-beamed ceilings stretch above the great room, and floor-to-ceiling sliders blur the line between indoors and out. It’s just ten minutes from downtown Palm Springs and listed by the Valentine Clinard Group in Pasadena for $1,099,000. Even the address gives great desert vibes: 19591 Prickly Pear Trail.
THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:
Back at home, our real estate cover home this week perfectly captures the magic of the Santa Barbara lifestyle. Tucked between the butterfly-filled beauty of Ellwood Mesa and the blufftop views of Sandpiper Golf Club and the Ritz-Carlton Bacara resort, this dreamy Tuscan estate feels like a permanent vacation.
Located at 7705 Kestrel Lane, the home stuns at every turn: from the spa-worthy sunken bath to the beautifully designed chef’s kitchen. Step outside and take a trail that leads straight to beach access, coastal breezes, and miles of scenic adventure. Offered by Alyson Spann for $3,975,000.
TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:
From the palms and the pergola outside to the fireplace, function, and feng shui throughout the interior, this single-level, sun-filled, four-bedroom, two-bath home in the Mountain View School District has it all. 5341 Paseo Cameo is brand new to the market this week, and open 2-4 p.m. today. Listed at $2,095,000 by Ali Evans.
THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:
We’ve rounded up tons of other open houses for you to choose from today: They’re all listed here.
THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:
If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the full issue: We’re celebrating local theater stars on our front cover this week, while the back of the book is chock-full of real estate info. Check out all the weekend happenings in our community. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!
Premier Events
Sun, Jun 07
All day
Santa Barbara
SEIMANDI & LEPRIEUR – Hunt Slonem Exhibition Now – June 7
Tue, Jun 02
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
UCSB Media Arts & Technology End of Year Show (EoYS): “re:agency”
Tue, Jun 02
7:30 PM
Santa Barbra
Adelfos Ensemble presents: Enlightened Harmonies
Wed, Jun 03
11:40 AM
Santa Barbara
Women’s Prosperity Partners S.B. LEADS Club Virtual Meeting- Female Entrepreneurs
Wed, Jun 03
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Chaucer’s Book Talk – Greg Orfalea
Wed, Jun 03
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Bingo for Bottles at Carr Winery
Wed, Jun 03
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Ensemble Theatre Company Presents “Every Brilliant Thing”
Thu, Jun 04
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
LGBTQIA+ Pride Artist Showcase
Thu, Jun 04
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
SBCAST – UCSB Media Arts & Technology End of Year Show (EoYS): “re:agency”
Thu, Jun 04
8:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Orangepit! with Magnetize
Fri, Jun 05
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Novus Contemporary Ballet’s Alice! in Wonderland
Sun, Jun 07 All day
Santa Barbara
SEIMANDI & LEPRIEUR – Hunt Slonem Exhibition Now – June 7
Tue, Jun 02 5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
UCSB Media Arts & Technology End of Year Show (EoYS): “re:agency”
Tue, Jun 02 7:30 PM
Santa Barbra
Adelfos Ensemble presents: Enlightened Harmonies
Wed, Jun 03 11:40 AM
Santa Barbara
Women’s Prosperity Partners S.B. LEADS Club Virtual Meeting- Female Entrepreneurs
Wed, Jun 03 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Chaucer’s Book Talk – Greg Orfalea
Wed, Jun 03 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Bingo for Bottles at Carr Winery
Wed, Jun 03 7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Ensemble Theatre Company Presents “Every Brilliant Thing”
Thu, Jun 04 5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
LGBTQIA+ Pride Artist Showcase
Thu, Jun 04 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
SBCAST – UCSB Media Arts & Technology End of Year Show (EoYS): “re:agency”
Thu, Jun 04 8:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Orangepit! with Magnetize
Fri, Jun 05 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
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