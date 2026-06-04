The Santa Rosa Island Fire was expected to reach 100 percent containment on Thursday, June 4, after burning through 18,379 acres — more than 30 percent of the island — over the course of 19 days.

But while the fire has been contained, the work is far from complete. Santa Rosa Island, the second largest in the Channel Islands National Park, will remain closed to visitors until at least June 30 due to what the National Park Service has described as the “human-caused wildfire,” which remains under investigation.

Aerial images show the blackened landscape of Santa Rosa Island after the recent fire burned a third of the island. | Credit: Nita Vail

Containment simply means that firefighters have established control lines around the fire’s perimeter, officials said. Hazardous conditions can persist for weeks or months, existing both inside and outside the burned area — soils are unstable, trees are weakened, infrastructure is damaged, rocks are susceptible to falling, landscapes are eroding, and trails are altered.

Officials are in the process of assessing the damages and how to move forward with restoration. The fire burned through natural and cultural resources, including ultra-rare Torrey pine trees and other rare plants, and some island infrastructure, including two historic buildings.

Nita Vail — a descendent of the ranching family that once raised sheep and cattle on the island before selling it to the National Park Service in 1986 — flew over the island, and the ranch where she was raised, early last week.

“I cried for this island,” she wrote on Facebook. “Some places are not just land — they raise us, too.” It was both beautiful and heartbreaking, she said. Photos show the island’s blackened landscape, its canyons and ridges completely singed.

“From the air, the scale is sobering,” she continued. “Fire has a way of reminding us how precious and fragile these places really are. It also reminds us that stewardship is never simple. Caring for landscapes requires thoughtful management, long-term vision, and hard conversations.”

According to an official update by National Park officials, beginning on June 5, a team of Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) specialists — engineers, ecologists, hydrologists, archaeologists and wildland fire specialists — will spend approximately one week on the island evaluating post-fire conditions and identifying immediate risks to public safety, infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources.

Santa Rosa Island Fire Map for June 4, 2026, showing 100 percent containment. | Credit: U.S. Wildland Fire Service

Aerial images show the blackened landscape of Santa Rosa Island after the recent fire burned a third of the island. | Credit: Nita Vail

Their findings will help guide emergency stabilization efforts and inform decisions about public access, officials said.

“Although the fire is expected to reach 100 percent containment today, significant hazards remain across the landscape,” said Channel Islands National Park Superintendent Ethan McKinley. “The temporary closure helps protect visitors, employees, and emergency personnel while allowing specialists to assess fire impacts and determine what actions are needed to safely reopen portions of the island.”

Overnight and backcountry camping within the southeastern quadrant of Santa Rosa Island will remain closed for the remainder of the 2026 recreation season, officials said.