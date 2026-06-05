Santa Barbara County’s budget hearings are often framed as technical exercises driven by unavoidable fiscal realities. Revenues decline. Costs rise. Difficult choices must be made.

But budgets are not morally neutral documents. They reveal what a community is willing to protect and what it is willing to abandon.

As someone who has worked in homeless outreach and mental-health advocacy in Santa Barbara County for nearly two decades, I have seen what happens when social systems are hollowed out in the name of fiscal necessity. I saw it during the 2008–2009 recession, when outreach capacity across the county collapsed.

At that time, Santa Barbara County went from roughly 6.5 outreach workers focused on homelessness and mental health to effectively none. The Casa Esperanza homeless center lost outreach staff. The county eliminated the CARES outreach team.

Those cuts did not simply reduce “services.” They weakened the fragile human relationships that keep vulnerable people connected to medication, appointments, shelter, treatment, and sometimes life itself.

I know people who died after those cuts.

Not because anyone intended harm. But because institutional abandonment often unfolds slowly — through cuts, delays, fragmentation, and the weakening of the ordinary systems that help people survive.

Today, the county once again faces major budget reductions. At the same time, homeless deaths in our region have sharply increased. The average age of death for unhoused people in Santa Barbara County is approximately 54 years old — roughly 25 years younger than housed residents.

That reality should haunt every budget discussion now taking place.

Counties often spend enormous sums responding to crisis after collapse while underfunding the systems that prevent collapse in the first place. We pay for emergency room visits after psychiatric deterioration, law enforcement response after behavioral crisis, and jail expansion after institutional failure, while steadily weakening outreach, mental-health continuity, addiction treatment, and homelessness prevention.

The poor and marginalized should not bear the brunt of this fiscal pain.

Before reducing outreach and behavioral-health systems yet again, the county should pursue alternative revenue strategies that ask more from those most able to absorb the costs.

First, Santa Barbara County should increase fees associated with luxury tourism and high-end short-term rentals, with revenues specifically directed toward behavioral health and homelessness prevention.

Second, the county should aggressively reduce runaway Sheriff ‘s Office overtime expenditures before dismantling continuity-based social services. Public safety includes preventing psychiatric collapse, overdose, and homelessness-related mortality before crisis escalates into incarceration or emergency response.

Third, the county should expand impact fees on luxury development projects and speculative real-estate activity. Santa Barbara remains one of the wealthiest coastal regions in the country. Asking high-end development to contribute more toward sustaining the county’s social infrastructure is not radical. It is responsible governance.

These are policy choices.

Every December, at the Longest Night memorial vigil for unhoused people who have died in Santa Barbara County, we gather to read names that most of the community never hears. Their deaths rarely appear connected to budget hearings held years earlier. But the relationship is real.

Budgets shape continuity. Continuity shapes survivability.

And communities eventually live with the moral consequences of what they choose to sustain — and what they choose to let disappear.

Wayne Martin Mellinger, PhD, is a scholar, substance abuse counselor, and longtime homeless advocate.