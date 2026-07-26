‘Justice for All’ Protests Held in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria in Wake of ICE Killings

Indivisible Santa Barbara, 805 Undocufund, and 805 Resputa Rápida (Rapid Response Network) organized a gathering on the morning of July 25 to call for justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Johan “Joan” Sebastian Guerrero, who were both killed by federal immigration agents earlier this month. Part of a national day of action, the rally of about 100 attendees was held on the sidewalk adjacent to State Street and Hitchcock Way, the site of ongoing protests against the Trump administration. Carpinteria Indivisible was simultaneously holding a vigil for Lorenzo and Johan on the corner of Linden and Carpinteria avenues, known by many locals as the “peace corner.”

Attendees waved handmade signs and the hand signal for peace toward passing motorists. Jim Coombs, proudly sporting a T-shirt saying, “Trump Sandwich, White Bread, Full of Baloney w/ Russian Dressing and a Small Pickle,” was tallying the reactions of passersby. In approximately the first 30 mins, he said there were “175 positive honks and waves and smiles” and “five negative responses.” He later reported, “We got the finger, about 4 or 5 of them.”

Rhonda, who held a sign “Sheriff Brown ICE’s best friend” with a menacing AI-generated image of Sheriff Brown, expressed that she was “upset with his testimony at the county” and “embarrassed because I voted for him.”

Antonio was overwhelmed with gratitude for the people who turned out to protest ICE. Having immigrated to the United States in the 1980s and raised a family in California, he reflected on the opportunities the country had given him to build a life and earn a living. He also expressed his disgust for the pedophilia exposed by the Epstein files, the genocide against Palestinians, toxic leadership of Trump and Netanyahu, and the multitude of ways he sees dehumanization playing out. “This country? I need it free… U.S.A. is open; it’s free.” Despite his anguish about the state of the country, he wistfully expressed faith in better times ahead.

The crowd lining the sidewalks briefly gathered closer together to hear speakers and recite the names of some of the individuals whose lives were taken during encounters with federal agents. Christina Pizarro, president of S.B. Women’s Political Committee, and Anthony Rodriguez of 805 Undocufund both addressed the racist nature of ICE aggression. Pizarro asserted that “people are being gunned down for the color of their skin” and demanded “justice today, tomorrow, and always.”