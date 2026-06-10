With visions of world-class golf tournaments spinning in the room, Goleta’s City Council approved Sandpiper Golf Club’s environmental document on June 2, giving it the city’s blessing to take the ambitious project on to the California Coastal Commission.

Avid golfer Dave Pintard laid out for the councilmembers how Sandpiper, currently Number 93 among public golf courses, had an opportunity to break into the Top 10 with its new ocean-facing layout designed by the renowned Tom Doaks and an innovative clubhouse building by owner Ty Warner and his team. Just take a look at Warner’s Montecito Club, said Pintard, for an idea of how stunning a club could be.

“I think people will come from all around the world to Goleta to play this course,” he predicted.

Even more pleasing to the city was Warner’s decision to build the bike path extension not only across Sandpiper along Hollister Avenue but to include the Ellwood butterfly preserve, completing a portion of the historic De Anza Trail, which turns 250 years old this year, as does the United States, said planner Steve Welton. The two-story clubhouse, to contain a restaurant, pro shop, and bar, features a unique design of a wavey turf roof as well as a glass elevator in the central area between the shop and the restaurant. The course itself will reflect the existing topography and convert more than half of its 174 acres to native plants, decreasing irrigation and concrete golf cart paths.

The cherry on top is Warner’s restoration of the 1929 Barnsdall Rio Grande gas station, a tiny structure that yet sustains blue and white checkered tile around doors and windows, carved stone surrounding circular windows beneath the red-tiled roof, and a chipped cupola at the peak. Where a cafe existed just west of the structure a new spot will open, and the former gas station will become a charging location for electric bicycles and vehicles.

The two-story clubhouse will contain a restaurant, pro shop, and bar and features a unique design of a wavey turf roof as well as a glass elevator in the central area between the shop and the restaurant. | Credit: Courtesy

Another member of the public wanted the council to notice that views of the sunset will be lost with the increased size of the buildings. Architect Barry Winick assured that the sunset would not only be visible through the building glass but also from the open-to-the-public terrace and restaurant, with handicapped parking within 20 or 30 feet of the clubhouse.

As well as approval from the Coastal Commission, the project will take one more stop at Goleta’s Design Review Board to iron out view issues concerning trees in the parking lot before it can break ground.

Roger Aceves, who had pursued the restoration of Barnsdall when a Goleta councilmember over a decade ago, said after the meeting that he’d been concerned that Warner would give up on the project, it had taken so long.

“I’m glad that he stuck to it,” Aceves said. “This has the potential to bring tournaments to the city because of the quality of the facility and TOT [transient occupancy tax] money for years to come.”

Citing the importance of the Barnsdall building to the city, he said, “When the day is done, I’m glad that we will have renovated this historic landmark, and with public access.”