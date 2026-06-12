What better way to commemorate Juneteenth than with a thought-provoking evening of artistry and creativity combined with compassion and cultural insight. We’ll get all of that and more at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara’s (MCASB) second annual Juneteenth with Jon Boogz on Friday, June 19.

Boogz — an Emmy Award–winning choreographer, movement artist, actor, writer, and director whose work continues to push the boundaries of storytelling through film — is no stranger to Santa Barbara audiences, having performed multiple times in UCSB Arts & Lectures presentations with frequent collaborator Lil Buck, as well as at the 2025 MCASB Juneteenth event. However, this time around audiences will see an even more resonating and powerful piece of his vision, with the public premiere of his latest short film, Remedy in the Rhythm.

It’s an intensely beautiful story (bring Kleenex), which Boogz described as: “Without giving too much away, the film is ultimately about four friends who all grew up together, and they’re extremely close. One of them ends up taking their own life, and the three of them are left behind to kind of deal with the grieving of that situation.”

The Juneteenth with Jon Boogz crew checks out the Independent in 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Dance is, of course, at the forefront of this intense piece of work, as it has continued to play a major role in Boogz’s career. In fact, he recently played one of the “gang member dancers” who taught Michael Jackson about street dance culture in the hit film Michael.

Jon Boogz does a community outreach class at Santa Barbara High | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

In addition to the film screening, joining Boogz for a post-screen discussion are Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble and Mohsin Mohi Ud Din. Dr. Alfiee brings together science, compassion, and cultural insight to reshape conversations around emotional wellness. Mohsin Mohi Ud Din, who appeared with Boogz at an MCASB event in February, is a multidisciplinary artist, community builder, and founder of the global storytelling nonprofit MeWe International.

There will be somatic healing exercises and “we’ll do a Q&A with Dr. Alfie, who’s a wonderful African American woman who’s been in mental health for 30-plus years,” said Boogz. “And then Mohsin will discuss how the film touches on the work that he does in more than 15 countries and other places.” [He leads a global nonprofit that builds communications and storytelling interventions for psychological well-being, leadership development, and community engagement.] “So, it’s like me and two mental health experts — different styles, shall we say, you know,” added Boogz.

The evening begins at Center Stage Theater at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 19, and continues with a reception at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara / the Arts Terrace at Paseo Nuevo. The reception will feature Santa Barbara–based musical artist Brayell.

Tickets are available through the Center Stage Theater website (centerstagetheater.org/show-details/juneteenth-with-jon-boogz-2026).

All proceeds directly support the artists and their impactful work and last year’s event sold out, so guests are encouraged to reserve their spots soon.

Additional Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth S.B. Love for the People Celebration 2026: Commemorate this historic day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans in the U.S. learned of their freedom with a free, full day of live music, art, cultural performances, food, community resources, and educational experiences to uplift and honor Black voices and creativity. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Plaza del Mar Band Shell, 131 Castillo St.

Juneteenth Lompoc 2026: A Community Celebration of Freedom & Culture: The Santa Maria–Lompoc NAACP & C4 Lompoc invite all to honor the past, serve the present, and inspire the future at this free celebration with live entertainment with headliner The ’90s Babiez, cultural performances, guest speaker Elliot Davis, food, and marketplace vendors, activities for kids, and community resources. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Old Town Lompoc.

Juneteenth Screening & Live Performance: Toni Scott, Rod Rolle, and Elevate Gallery invite all to join for a free event featuring powerful, historic African American spiritual dance performed by The S.B. Ring Shout Project; Bloodlines, an immersive installation by the multimedia artist Toni Scott; a student reading; and a screening of special footage of the acclaimed poet Sojourner Kincaid Rolle reading “Free at Last” (shows at 6 and 7 p.m.). 5-7:30 p.m. Elevate Gallery, La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave.