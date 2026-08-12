Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner | Credit: Courtesy LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

A pedestrian was struck by a southbound passenger train around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday about 100 yards south of Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara, the city police reported. The woman was unconscious but breathing and had a pulse. First responders, including police officers, firefighters, and paramedics, treated the individual, who was taken by ambulance to Cottage Hospital.

The railroad tracks were open by 4:15 p.m. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The woman is the second pedestrian to be hit by a train in Santa Barbara County this month. On August 2, a man was fatally struck by a passenger train near Dwight Murphy Park, marking the fourth train-related death in South County this year.

Thu Aug 13, 2026 | 03:38am
https://www.independent.com/2026/08/12/pedestrian-struck-by-passenger-train-near-las-positas-road-in-santa-barbara/

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