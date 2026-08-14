More details have come to light surrounding the fatal car-versus-pedestrian collision in Montecito earlier this month.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, the Santa Barbara Police Department received a call regarding a Toyota Camry that hit a pedestrian crossing Coast Village Road.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the pedestrian was Pedro Rivera, 67, a beloved coworker, dear friend, and proud grandfather who worked as a bartender at Birnam Wood Golf Course in Montecito and as an assistant manager at Carpinteria’s Teddy’s by the Sea.

The Camry was driving eastbound on the main road of Coast Village, not one of the adjacent side roads that allows cars to access parking, according to S.B. Police Sergeant Nathan Beltran. Rivera was crossing the road from the CVS side of the street heading toward Lucky’s Steakhouse, where he was a regular customer. He was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Paramedics found Rivera unconscious but alive in the street upon arrival and immediately started rendering lifesaving aid. He was transported to Cottage Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Teddy’s by the Sea co-owner Sarah Dandona, Rivera succumbed to his injuries on the afternoon of Monday, August 3, leaving behind his 92-year-old mother, a brother, sons, and his granddaughter, Isabella.

“Pedro was more than our assistant manager — he was family,” said Dandona. “From the day Teddy’s by the Sea opened, he poured his heart into this restaurant, our team, and every guest who walked through our doors. His kindness, loyalty, and unwavering dedication will never be forgotten.”

The driver of the Camry was cooperative with law enforcement on the scene. Santa Barbara Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit was called in and closed Coast Village Road for several hours due to the severity of the accident and is still investigating the incident.

At this time, it appears as though the driver was not speeding, and a DUI is not suspected, Beltran said.

Following the announcement of Rivera’s death, there was an outpouring of condolences from Rivera’s friends, customers, and former coworkers on social media.

“A truly wonderful man. He was the epitome of what it means to be a hospitable human,” said Riley Louise Klassen in a comment.

Los Arroyos Restaurant said on instagram, “We are heartbroken to hear of this tragic accident. Pedro was a dear friend and regular of Los Arroyos for many years and we will miss him. Our condolences to his family and many friends. Rest in peace Amigo!”

Aaron Dueñas said in a comment, “I had the privilege to work with Pedro for 20 years at the Four Seasons where our friendship started and then we became family. El Muñeco we used to call each other every single time we ran into each other or he would call me ESE MI DUEÑAS. He had such an amazing heart ❤️ and over all he was a such good friend.. definitely I’m going to miss him ..Rest in peace my dear friend.”

As of August 14, the GoFundMe page created by Dadonna on behalf of Rivera’s family for expenses has accumulated over $82,000.