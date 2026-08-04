This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

Vikram Muyabi | Credit: UCSB



Family and friends are mourning after the death of a UC Santa Barbara graduate student. Vikram Muyabi, who was entering the fifth year of his PhD program in UCSB’s Chemical Engineering Department, was found dead on the evening of August 3 in the Big Pine Lakes area of Inyo National Forest.

According to a Reddit post, Muyabi last updated family with his coordinates while hiking there at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 1. A search-and-rescue effort that included the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Search and Rescue, and California Highway Patrol later followed, with highway patrol recovering Muyabi on Monday.

Editor’s Note: This story’s headline was updated after it was published.