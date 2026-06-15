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This week’s issue of the Independent is our annual Pets & Animals edition, with stories on horse therapy, rascally raccoons, and plenty more. My sidekick, Scout, even makes a cameo appearance in our Indy pets roundup. This celebration of our furry companions got me thinking about a clever design idea that crossed my desk this week. Instagram creator @withstylehannah transformed the awkward space behind her sofa using six Ikea Holmerud shelves, creating a stylish storage solution with an unexpected bonus: a built-in catwalk for her feline sidekick, Moose. Follow her account for thrifted decor finds, plant-forward inspiration, and decluttering tips. With bonus appearances by Moose, of course.

Credit: Courtesy Paramount Pictures from ‘Chicago’ magazine

If the photo above sparks nostalgia, you’re not alone. This month marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the John Hughes film in which we all get to spend an epic day ditching high school with our friends Ferris, Sloane, and Cameron. In addition to iconic Chicago-land scenery such as Wrigley Field and the Art Institute, the house shown above, where Cameron’s dad stores his beloved Ferrari, has become part of the legend as well. This Architectural Digest article goes behind the scenes with the selection of the home, its history, and details of the climactic sequence in the movie where the Ferrari…. Well, I won’t spoil it just in case some of you kids out there haven’t seen it yet. IYKYK.



THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Courtesy

The home on our cover this week is a stunner. An extensive remodel of the entire home was completed this year and results in a home that feels brand-new, and like it stepped out of the pages of Architectural Digest. The home at 4055 Naranjo Drive is more than 2,000 square feet of clean, modern lines with a warm, thoughtful atmosphere. The kitchen steals the show with white oak cabinetry, an oversized island, built-in appliances, and a chef-worthy 48-inch range. A wide picture window frames the surrounding greenery, and custom millwork and built-in storage extend beyond the kitchen, creating a seamless vibe. Offered by Tyler Mearce at $3,895,000. See more, including a mesmerizing video, here.



TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Gavin Palmer, Virtour Media

Set on a private quarter-acre of land with avocado and fruit trees, plus a gorgeous blooming rose garden, 2409 Calle Andalucia is a brand-new listing that is offered for sale for the first time ever. Located on the Mesa near the hiking and biking trails of Elings Park, with the Douglas Preserve and Mesa Lane Beach just down the hill. The house itself has four bedrooms and three baths, including a private primary suite with vaulted ceilings and patio access. The entire home is filled with natural light and enjoys ocean and island views. Offered by Kit Peterson with The Easter Team at $2,595,000. This one is a must-see, and you can visit today from 1-3 p.m.



THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES



Visit these or some of the many other open houses around town today: They’re all listed here.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the full issue — pets and animals on the front and homes and land in the back. Check out all the weekend happenings in our community Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!