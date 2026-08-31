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Growing Solvang Tribute to Dolly | Photo Credit: Cris Lapp

As the world mourns the loss of Dolly Parton this week, the legendary singer, songwriter and philanthropist’s Solvang connection is also receiving attention. While Dolly’s roots were firmly planted in Tennessee, she also had several California addresses, including a cabin in Idyllwild , an adobe bungalow in West Hollywood , and this sweet little Solvang home .

Dolly owned the Alisal Road abode from 2004 to 2014, using it as a weekend retreat for herself and her staff. Consisting of a main house, two apartments, and a charming miniature windmill out front, the property is currently owned by Cris Lapp , who has had it on the market since last year. Since Dolly’s passing, fans have been stopping by to leave flowers, take photos, and pay tribute to the beloved star, who clearly left a very big mark wherever she went.

Downtown Digs on DLV & DLG | Photo Credit: Betsy J. Green

If you’ve ever wondered who decided that a Santa Barbara street should be called what it’s called — or what happened in that interesting old building you pass every day — Betsy J. Green is on the case.

Our Great House Detective has been entertaining us with fascinating homes since 2020, but she’s recently expanded her beat to include Santa Barbara’s streets and street names. Her new Street Stories column debuted last week with the tale of Hubba Hubba Lane, the little San Roque street named for a much-loved local dog.

Betsy also leads historic walking tours for the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara , and she regularly unearths gems like this 1890 building at De la Vina and West De la Guerra. You’ve probably seen it a hundred times — but did you know it has one of Santa Barbara’s very few sets of curved-glass windows? Thanks for keeping us curious, Betsy!

Google Grows in Goleta | Photo Credit: Google Maps

Meanwhile, Google is getting even bigger in Goleta . The tech giant just purchased 147 and 153 Castilian Drive — a campus totaling more than 83,000 square feet — for $32.5 million. It’s at least Google’s third major site in Goleta’s tech corridor, bringing its local footprint to roughly 300,000 square feet, according to Hayes Commercial Group .

The space will support Google and UCSB-related activities, including Quantum AI research. Not exactly a tiny addition to the neighborhood.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME

961 Camino del Retiro | Photo Credit: Blake Bronstad

This week’s cover home, presented by The DK Group , sits on two acres in Rancho San Antonio, tucked among towering live oaks with no neighbors in sight on either side.

The nearly 2,100-square-foot home is warm and comfortable, with generous rooms, vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, and an easy single-level floor plan. Built for the family who has called it home for nearly 30 years, 961 Camino del Retiro is coming to market for the first time, listed at $2,695,000. It’s open today from 1–4 p.m. Stop by and feel the magic for yourself.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:

Ready to go house hunting? We’ve gathered plenty of open houses happening around town today. Pick a few favorites and make an afternoon of it. Find them all here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE

And finally, we’re celebrating! This week marks the Independent’s 40th anniversary, and the issue is packed with stories about how it all began.

If you haven’t picked up the print edition yet, take a flip through the front of the paper as well as the real estate section on the back .

Thanks, as always, for reading — and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!