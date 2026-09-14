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I’m going off-grid next week! We’re heading up to explore King’s Canyon National Park and the surrounding wilderness. Big trees, lots of lakes, no laptops, and therefore … no newsletter next Sunday. My advance research of the area’s housing market shows a few sweet cabins like this one: ultra-private, tucked away from it all, situated on 40 acres that back onto Forest Service land, and the property even has a creek running through it. So romantic! I started daydreaming about living off the land until I screeched to a halt at the description of the bathroom: a sink and shower in the cabin plus an outhouse-style toilet out back. Sorry but I have to draw the line somewhere. What works for a week of camping might be too much for long-term living. Sounds like I’ll be back!

Emily’s Starr King Days | Courtesy Photo

ICYMI: Our newest real estate column debuted this week. In Good Bones , author Emily Kellow introduces herself and shares her story of “trading in her lockbox for a hard hat” as she and her husband Kiel founded Kellow Construction in 2019. This background in both real estate and construction provides a perspective that Emily will use to explore topics in future columns. A native Santa Barbaran with deep family roots, Emily’s great-grandmother, Emily “Gladys” Felger ran a local dance school in the 1920’s, where Gladys’ daughters Wanda, Betty, and Barbara Felger all performed. More recently, Emily and her mom, Annette Ordas – also a Realtor! – are seen here in the upper yard at Starr King Parent-Child Workshop, where Emily attended preschool circa 1989. Isn’t it heartwarming that those of us who grew up here, or who raised our kids here, so often mark our histories with references to our preschool or elementary school connections? I look forward to hearing more from Emily in the coming months.

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

448 Fellowship Road | Courtesy Photo

Located in the desirable Alta Mesa neighborhood, 448 Fellowship Road is an inviting 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home built in 1956 that offers classic indoor/outdoor living space including a big covered patio and multiple areas to entertain and relax. Recently refreshed with new paint, carpet, and landscaping, making it ready to enjoy. Walk to neighborhood restaurants, the Douglas Family Preserve, and more. Offered by Chris and Mike Agnoli for $1,795,000 and open today from 2-4 PM. My insider tip: grab nachos from Super Cuca’s afterwards and enjoy them at Shoreline Park to get the feel of the Mesa neighborhood.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

17 West Valerio | Courtesy Photo

On our real estate cover this week: hardwood floors and vintage fixtures set the tone at the storybook craftsman house for sale at 17 West Valerio Street. Built in 1922, this four bedroom three bath home sits on an R- 4 lot with endless potential. Close to the historic arts district and everything else that downtown has to offer, this classic cottage is open today from 1-4 so you can experience it for yourself. Offered at $1,995,000 by John Finseth and Steve Heller with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:

Ready to go house hunting? We’ve gathered plenty of open houses happening around town today. Pick a few favorites and make an afternoon of it. Find them all here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

If you haven’t picked up the print edition yet, take a flip through the front of the paper as well as the real estate section on the back. There’s a plethora of info to both inform and entertain. Thanks, as always, for reading—and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!