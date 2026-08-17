To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

With school starting, Fiesta in the rearview mirror, and — egads! — the sun setting before 8 p.m., I’m reluctantly facing the reality that summer won’t last forever. We’ve still got plenty of sunshine left here in Santa Barbara, but if you need a little insurance against the coming darkness, take a look at these bathroom beauties from The Bold Bathroom Company. With tubs and toilets in shades like lemon sorbet, flamingo pink, and mint green, they bring unabashed pastel panache to the powder room — and a little summer sunshine that never sets.

Plaza Del Mar Bandshell | Photo Credit: Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation

Stairwell (Before) | Photo Credit: Courtesy

Another way to keep summer sizzling is with the slew of local outdoor activities on the horizon, including two concerts at the beautifully restored Plaza Del Mar Bandshell. This historic venue was built in 1919 by local architect Winsor Soule, designated as an historic landmark in 1990, and restored in 2024 after years of disrepair. If you haven’t visited recently, this is your super summertime opportunity. Choose from the vibrant sounds of the sixty-piece Primetime Band on Sunday, August 30, at 2 p.m. or the infectious bluegrass energy of The Salty Strings from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 5. The free shows are part of the Arts in the Open program from the PARC Foundation. Bring a chair or blanket and be ready for fun.

I discovered some “before & after” treasures in a recent post by interior designer Arlyn Hernandez over on the Emily Henderson blog. Arlyn took on a few “ Design SOS ” situations submitted by their readers. With a few simple suggestions, and some software magic provided by Spoak , the transformations are relatively low-lift, affordable, and pack an immediate punch.

Stairwell (After) | Photo Credit: Spoak

Her first assignment was the stairwell shown above. Since the homeowner loves family photos — and who doesn’t — Arlyn leaned into the idea, keeping the pictures propped on the window sill, and adding more along the walls leading down the stairs.

Better lighting is a recurring theme in these glow-ups: Here, wall sconces join a new overhead fixture. Vertical-striped wallpaper mimics and exaggerates the shape of the space, while leaded glass film on the window would make for a fun DIY project. The whole transformation could probably be tackled, start to finish, on an industrious Saturday.

The article also takes on an almost-good living room and an awkward entryway. I think I’m hooked on this Design SOS series. As Arlyn puts it, the goal is to turn the SOS into a WOW — and I’d say mission accomplished.



THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

804 Creekside Place | Photo Credit: Courtesy

This three-bedroom, three-bath jewel in the heart of Solvang was designed for entertaining both inside and out. Located just a half-mile from shops and dining to effortlessly enjoy the best of the Santa Ynez Valley lifestyle. Offering turnkey luxury and timeless elegance with more than 3,000 square feet of living space, 804 Creekside Place is offered at $1,675,000 by Marlene MacBeth and Rhoda Johnson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:



We’ve gathered today’s open houses throughout Santa Barbara and beyond right here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



Our issue celebrates all things parenting this week, from kids’ sports, birthday party do’s and don’ts, proud parenting moments, and more. Here’s the digital flip-through issue — both front and back. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!