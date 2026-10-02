José González Brings an Intimate Performance to Santa Barbara

José González left the crowd mesmerized by the beauty of his music after completing the last night of his North American Against the Dying of the Light tour at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall.

González, a Swedish indie folk singer-songwriter and guitarist, is known for his soothing vocals and delicate guitar playing. His concert marked the second event of UCSB Arts & Lectures’ 26-27 season, and it did not disappoint.

Against the Dying of the Light, his fifth album released in March, is a stunning collection of sounds, harmonies, and rhythms. Its lyrics deepen the music’s meaning, inviting listeners to engage with individual and global challenges while exploring possible solutions.

Set against an overlay of light and a simple backdrop, González sat in the center of a packed Campbell Hall, with an energetic and enthusiastic crowd breaking into applause after each song.

José Gonzalez performs at Campbell Hall as part of the UCSB Arts & Lectures series, September 26, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

Throughout the concert, he used his whole body as an instrument — from his soft melodies to the strumming of his guitar, to the tapping of his foot. While Against the Dying of the Light made up much of the set list, González drew from a range of his albums, performing songs in Swedish, Spanish, and English.

He briefly described some of his songs to the crowd, translating their meaning in English for the audience in some. Some addressed global challenges, while others reflected the complexities of humanity. In a song from nearly a decade ago, “Down the Line,” González reminded the audience, “Don’t let the darkness eat you up.”

Like his previous albums, Against the Dying of the Light explores the complexities of human nature and the uncertainties of the future through deeply connective songwriting. In “Losing Game,” González sang about humanity’s false sense of control over AI and the potential dangers of technological advancement.

Gonzalez’s vocals are incredible, but his guitar playing truly sets him apart as a remarkable artist. His hushed, soothing vocals paired with intricate classical guitar playing created an almost lullaby-like atmosphere, drawing the audience into the music.

His musical diversity showed in the range of languages and topics he addressed. On his 2021 album Local Valley, González wrote a song entirely in Swedish, “Tjomme,” a word that translates to “dude” in English. He explained that he wrote the song in response to his frustration with patriarchal ideals.

He also performed “Pajarito” from Against the Dying of the Light, a gentle song written in Spanish, featuring whistling that he wrote for his 4-year-old son. The range of languages and personal subjects throughout his music gave the concert a unique sense of intimacy and connection.

After performing a series of songs, he jokingly told the audience, “No more power-folk,” eliciting laughter in the crowd.

González concluded the concert with the Beatles’ “Blackbird,” inviting the audience to join in. His thoughtful rendition provided an intimate ending to the night, creating a sense of connection between González and the audience.

“It is a beautiful day,” González told the crowd after a rupture of applause. And, indeed, it was.