Rock royalty is coming to the Lobero Theatre this fall, when Melissa Etheridge takes the stage on October 23 for a very special solo performance celebrating the release of her 17th album, Rise on Sun Records.

Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. Her popularity soared around such memorable originals as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs,” and the 1992 Grammy-winner “Ain’t It Heavy.” Her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993) featured the massive hits, “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance.

In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest-charting album — Your Little Secret — featuring the hit single, “I Want to Come Over.” Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.

Then in February 2007, Etheridge celebrated a career milestone: winning the “Best Song” category at the Academy Awards for “I Need to Wake Up,” written for the Al Gore documentary on global warming, An Inconvenient Truth.

The Lobero show on October 23 will feature stripped-down versions of her greatest hits, like “Come to My Window,” “I’m the Only One,” and “Bring Me Some Water,” on guitar, harmonica, and piano — allowing her vocal power and storytelling to take center stage and cleverly using her guitar, body, and boots to create an entire rhythm section. Sure to be a raw, highly energetic experience, Etheridge will also include many of her new songs during this very special performance.

In addition, $2 from each ticket sold will benefit her nonprofit charitable organization, the Etheridge Foundation, which is “on a mission to end the opioid crisis by funding new research on transformative plant medicines and innovative therapies that address the root causes of opioid use disorder.” The foundation states, “We work to advance groundbreaking treatments that both treat opioid dependence and help heal the underlying wounds that lead to addiction. To learn more, visit etheridgefoundation.org.

Tickets are now on sale for Melissa Etheridge: RISE on Friday, October 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.). See lobero.org/events/melissa-etheridge for details.