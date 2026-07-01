Gabe Escobedo, former president of the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Board of Education and a longtime figure in local politics, officially launched his campaign for Santa Barbara City Council’s District 6 seat in the upcoming November election.

Escobedo, who previously served as chair of the Santa Barbara City Planning Commission, will likely be the front-runner in the downtown district race. With more than five months left before the election, Escobedo has already earned the endorsements of the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party and current District 6 Councilmember Meagan Harmon, who will not be seeking reelection after her term ends this year.

During his time as president and boardmember with the SBUSD, Escobedo spearheaded the district’s push to build affordable housing to help teachers, school staff, and families remain in their communities. He has also been one of the more vocal supporters of using publicly owned land and community partnerships to develop creative workforce housing projects.

If elected to the Santa Barbara City Council, Escobedo has pledged to continue supporting “thoughtful affordable housing,” by navigating the city’s unique design standards and balancing the need for more units of housing with the responsible protection of neighborhoods, historic resources, and open spaces.

“People pay a lot of money to live in Santa Barbara, and they deserve a city government that delivers real value for those dollars,” said Escobedo. “That means better services, a stronger downtown, better housing solutions, and a City Hall that is responsive, accountable, and focused on quality of life. I’m running to help build a better future for Santa Barbara while protecting what makes this place so special.”

Escobedo’s wealth of experience and the explicit endorsement from outgoing Councilmember Harmon give him an early edge over his opponent, independent nonpartisan candidate Nicolas Sebastian.

“Gabe is ready to serve on day one,” Councilmember Harmon said. “He knows this community and understands the challenges we’re facing. He has a proven record of public service, and he brings the experience, integrity, and urgency this moment demands. I’m proud to call Gabe a friend and to endorse him for City Council.”

Escobedo hopes that he can continue to serve the community as a member of the City Council, where he says he will focus on improving the everyday experience of living in Santa Barbara by supporting small businesses and prioritizing affordable housing, a vibrant downtown core, clean public spaces, safe streets, and city services that “work better for residents.”

“This campaign is about building a better future,” Escobedo said. “Santa Barbara should be a place where working people, families, teachers, nurses, service workers, and small business owners can thrive. We can build the housing we need, support a vibrant downtown, protect our neighborhoods, and preserve the character of our beautiful town — but it will take leadership that is practical and laser focused on delivering results.”

The District 6 race is one of three council seats up for election this year. District 4 and District 5 will also be up for election, as District 5 Councilmember Kristen Sneddon and District 4 Councilmember Eric Friedman have both announced their intention to run for city mayor this November (Mayor Randy Rowse announced in April he would not be seeking reelection). All three council seats are expected to be two-way races, though the candidate registration period is still open through August 7.