Just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a Tesla, a van, and a SUV collided south of Lompoc on rural Highway 1, 11 miles from the Highway 101 junction. Two people were severely injured and two more sustained moderate injuries; all were transported to local hospitals, with one being airlifted by helicopter to Cottage Hospital.

Santa Barbara County Fire, Lompoc Fire, and California Highway Patrol (CHP) units were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the Tesla was consumed in flames. The blaze was contained before it spread to roadside brush or the other vehicles.

According to CHP Officer Carlo Dowling, one vehicle was traveling northbound, one southbound, and the third vehicle’s direction of travel is not known at this time. He said that as of Wednesday morning, no deaths have been reported. CHP is conducting an investigation of the incident.

Both lanes of Highway 1 were closed between State Route 246 and Highway 101 for several hours following the incident. According to CHP, the highway has been fully reopened.