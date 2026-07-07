A few weeks ago, I made a trip to Target with two items on my list: a beach chair and an umbrella, both of which I had routinely wished for last summer.

Eighty dollars later, I was excited about the idea of having shade and a place to sit on the sand. But when I arrived at the beach that day — a secluded spot that required about a half-mile walk — I was exhausted from lugging all my stuff.

So, when The Barbara Beach Club landed in my inbox a few weeks later, offering a day spent on an already-set-up lounge chair beneath an umbrella, it felt like divine intervention.

The club, located on East Beach directly west of the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, is a kind of beach lounge common in Europe and other parts of the world. It was founded last May by Brian Jones, an entrepreneur with a background in experiential travel. The beach, he said, “has always been a beloved place for me.”

The club offers a variety of packages, ranging from “The Club Set,” perfect for two ($40 for two hours), to the Anacapa Cabana ($3,400 full-day reservation), which can host up to 40 people. For private events, which are available year-round, the club now offers permits for catering, alcohol, and bar service.

This year, the club is also providing a season pass for $260 for an individual, $455 for a duo, and $525 for a family. All passholders receive preferred beach placement, complimentary ice and sparkling water, access to member events, and discounts on ticketed events, with each tier receiving additional perks such as extra seating and one complimentary booking.

“In the world of memberships in Santa Barbara, we really try to make it affordable,” said Jones, who noted that Santa Barbara County residents get 10 percent off all bookings and retail purchases.

Luckily, the June gloom had disappeared by the time I pulled up to East Beach one Sunday afternoon for my 1-5 p.m. slot. Within a minute of my arrival, I was promptly escorted to my beach setup, which consisted of two beach chairs, an umbrella, a side table, a cooler, and two towels. Water, snacks, sunscreen, games, and specialty drinks were all available for purchase at the concession stand.

Reclining in my chair, I unwrapped my Panino sandwich and pulled out my latest David Sedaris essay collection. In between chapters, I people-watched and remembered what Jones had said about the club, likening it to “a neighborhood living room on the sand.”

A group of three girls occupied the setup to my right, tanning and talking about the latest Love Island episode, and I had to bite my tongue to keep from offering my two cents on the matter. Behind me, another woman sat alone reading her book, and I wondered if she, like me, had chosen solitude that day. To my left, a pair of tourists relaxed together: The woman applied sunblock to her arms and legs while the man lit a cigarette, leaned back, and exhaled smoke into the afternoon air.

The Barbara Beach Club season runs from May through October. In May and October, the club is open on weekends only. From June through September, it is open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, see thebarbara.co.