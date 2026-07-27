Masks Are Off in Half-a-Million-Dollar Carpinteria Cannabis Heists 

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives have released the names of 16 adult suspects along with the ages and hometowns of two minors who allegedly stole 2,000 pounds of cannabis valued at more than $500,000 from a cannabis farm on Foothill Road in Carpinteria.

Two heists in January and February of this year, just two and half weeks apart, led to a five-month investigation to determine the identities of 19 suspects, one of whom was murdered on February 16. Santa Barbara County has issued warrants with $20,000 bail for adult suspects on burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy charges.

At about 2 a.m. on January 17, police responded to reports of a burglarized cannabis farm on the 4000 block of Foothill Road. By the time authorities arrived, all suspects had already fled the scene.

On February 18, Dvaryae Deshawn Bryant, 22, was arrested in his Los Angeles home as a suspect in the January heist by the Los Angeles Police Department, who were already investigating Bryant for a different crime. LAPD found a short-barrel assault rifle at the residence and a subsequent search warrant surfaced 15 pounds of processed cannabis product, more weapons, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Thousands of dollars found after search warrent issued in relation to the Feb. 18 arrest of Dvaryae Deshawn Bryant. | Credit: Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department

Following court appearances in Los Angeles, Bryant will be extradited to Santa Barbara County on a no-bail felony warrant for burglary, conspiracy, grand theft, and a gang enhancement, according to police reports.

Warrants have been issued for Jeremiah Exzavis Wilson, 23, and Isaiah Jovan Lee Piggue, 22, of Lancaster; Jerry Angel Meneses Lopez, 26, of Santa Monica; Justin Lawrence Smith, 26, of Gardena; Kyre Albert Amari Richard, 21, of Palmdale; London Malik Rogers, 25, of Hawthorne; and Larry Eudell Lockridge III, 34, and Norman Jay Williams, 37, of Los Angeles in association with the January 17 raid.

On February 4, just before 3 a.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of a burglary in progress which eventually led to three fleeing vehicles, two car crashes, one tasering, and a shelter-in-place order.



Two 17-year-old males from Lynwood and South Gate along with Abraham Bustos, 21, of Lynwood were arrested after the February 4 heist when the BMW SUV they were in flipped over after fleeing the scene. Bustos was booked at the S.B. County jail on burglary, conspiracy, grand theft, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded handgun, and child endangerment charges. As of February 6, he was released from custody on $100,000 bail. The two minors have been referred to Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court.

The Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for the February 4 raid suspects, including Angel Alexis Rivera, 19, from Lynwood; Jathan Douglas Matthews, 18, and Katherine Chantal Lopez, 30, of Los Angeles; Justin Edward Castillo, 26, of Cudahy; Kevin Lamar Hardy, 21, of Bellflower; and Vincent Joshua Rioz, 22, of Santa Fe Springs.

“We will continue to aggressively investigate those who target legal cannabis and other businesses in Santa Barbara County, and we will work with our law enforcement partners to locate and apprehend these suspects,” said Sheriff Bill Brown. “Let this be a lesson for out-of-town criminals who seek to prey upon Santa Barbara County victims and businesses.”

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects not yet in custody. Members of the public that know of any details related to the crimes or suspects are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150, the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip line at (805) 681-4171, or online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.