John Palminteri Announced as Grand Marshal for Santa Barbara’s Fiesta Historical Parade

On Monday afternoon, El Presidente Colin Hayward held a press conference at The Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara to announce some “big news,” information that even the dignitary being honored was not aware of yet.

After waxing about upcoming Fiesta festivities, Hayward unveiled the reason to three reporters gathered in the empty hall: John Palminteri is to be the next grand marshal for the Historical Parade, which will be held this year on August 7.

Baffled by the news, Palminteri lingered in his seat for a moment, “How do I interview myself?” he said.

Taking to the podium, Palminteri thanked Hayward on behalf of KEYT, proclaiming a handful of times how he had been caught off guard, and noted that he has been covering Fiesta since the ’80s.

“I don’t know how I’m going to be both the grand marshal and the reporter, but we’re going to see it for the first time probably this year, so thank you all,” he said.

Palminteri went to sit down, when David Bolton, Old Spanish Days treasurer and division chief of external relations, piped up to remind Hayward that he had some comments for Palminteri.

Hayward went on to thank the reporter for all the years of promotion he has done for Fiesta. “We want to honor that legacy of work,” he said.

Hayward announced that Old Spanish Days is gearing up for Fiesta with the first kickoff event to be held on July 30 on Coast Village Road in Montecito. Festivities will include “people talking about Fiesta,” dancing, and a Fiesta fashion show — with a particular focus on menswear.