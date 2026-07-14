Review | Royel Otis Delivers a Dreamy Santa Barbara Bowl Debut

I discovered Australian indie-rock duo Royel Otis somewhat accidentally during a late-night, insomnia-induced TikTok scroll. Onscreen was a video of bassist and guitarist Royel Maddell and lead singer Otis Pavlovic performing a cover of The Cranberries’ “Linger.” It stopped me in my tracks. I had never heard a voice like Pavlovic’s: delicate as lace, yet powerful enough to pull me into the duo’s orbit.

I immediately opened Spotify and worked my way through their discography. Over the next year, I’d return to their music time and again, with that Cranberries’ cover consistently occupying my mind.

Arriving at the Santa Barbara Bowl on July 9 to see them perform live, I hoped Pavlovic’s voice wasn’t just the result of clever editing. It was a warm summer evening at the Bowl, the kind that reminds you why outdoor concerts are in a league of their own.

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Before Royel Otis took the stage, Chicago-based alternative indie-rock band Ax and the Hatchetmen opened the show. I had never heard of them before, but quickly found myself enjoying their set. Members Axel Ellis, Salvatore Defilippis, Hunter Olshefke, Phil Pistone, Quinn Dolan, and Chaandmon Croft brought contagious energy, with Ellis even pulling off what I consider the ultimate rock-and-roll stunt: performing a guitar solo while lying flat on his back.

As the sun bid farewell, the main act took the stage. Pavlovic, dressed in a casual gray sweatshirt, greeted the audience with a “What’s up, Santa Barbara,” delivered in his addictive Australian accent.

His elusive other half, Maddell, hid behind a mop of pink hair. I remembered from the “Linger” video that Maddell kept his face hidden behind his hair, and he did the same throughout the show. I later learned this was intentional — he prefers to remain in the shadows, and it reportedly helps ease his stage anxiety. Looking him up later on Instagram only reinforced the mystery. His profile was private. “I make music with Otis. If you have any more questions read this bio again,” his bio reads, directing would-be stalkers to Royel Otis’s Instagram.

Credit: Elaine Sanders

The pair kept the production refreshingly minimal, with a single rectangular screen suspended above them serving as the show’s only visual prop. Throughout the night, it flashed a rotating series of playful, often sarcastic messages. During some songs, it displayed grainy Super 8–style footage.

At the start of their set, the phrase “(welcome to the show)” appeared, and with the opening chord of “i hate this tune” from their 2025 album Hickey, it became clear that Pavlovic’s ethereal voice — the one I couldn’t stop thinking about — was real.

After singing “who’s your boyfriend now,” again from Hickey, Pavlovic addressed the audience. “This venue’s cool,” he said. “Feels like our home in Australia — you guys are fucking awesome.”

The duo worked through their catalog, playing fan favorites including “Kool Aid” from their 2023 album Sofa Kings before transitioning into “Moody” from Hickey.

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Each song was accompanied by another tongue-in-cheek message on the overhead screen. “This is a song about not wanting someone to leave,” one read. Another simply stated, “This is a song about being homesick.”

Between songs, Pavlovic continued to express his gratitude for playing the Bowl.

“This is unbelievable for us,” he said. “I hope you know that this is like a dream come true.”

Finally, the unmistakable opening chords of “Linger” rang out, and a message appeared on the screen asking the audience to “help us sing this one.” Everyone clapped along in unison, and Pavlovic told the crowd they “have voices of angels.” It felt like a full-circle moment, from first watching the duo on my phone screen to finally hearing them perform the song live. It was just as good, if not better, than when I first heard it.

The band then launched into “Sofa King.” Onscreen, the words “Santa Barbara, you’re so fucking gorgeous” appeared, riffing on the song’s lyrics. Throughout the performance, “Santa Barbara” was swapped out for names including Sydney, Dan Kenny, Chris, and Amanda. I kept waiting for “Tiana,” though I knew it probably wasn’t coming.

They also surprised the audience with a cover of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor,” which quickly brought much of the crowd to its feet.

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders



They followed with “Say Something” from Hickey, claiming it was the last song of the night. But I knew they were pulling our legs — they still hadn’t played their beloved 2022 single, “Oysters in My Pocket.” After some convincing from the audience, they returned to the stage for an encore.

First came “Sweet Hallelujah” from their 2026 album of the same name. Then, at last, they closed the night with the long-awaited hit.

As Pavlovic sang the lyrics, “Oysters in my pocket, I’ll save them for lunch,” I found myself briefly wondering how long oysters could actually survive in one’s pocket before going bad. Then I laughed at the absurdity of the thought, swaying along as the warm summer breeze brushed across my face. At that moment — oysters in pockets, music in the air — I was reminded why the Santa Barbara Bowl is so special.