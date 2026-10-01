Those brilliant pops of color and music have hit the street once again. October (or Artober, as some call it) is marked by vibrantly fun musical works of art — Pianos on State — coming alive all over State Street, Downtown Santa Barbara and beyond (including the Funk Zone and the Santa Barbara Airport). This is the 17th year of community collaboration, spontaneous music, and original art coming together for one of Santa Barbara’s most beloved traditions.

Adelante students each said a few words about their piano art project for the 2026 Pianos on State | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Selected regional artists were hard at work painting these piano masterpieces at the Community Arts Workshop, and we celebrated their efforts on September 28 with a lovely kickoff party where we were introduced to all of the artists before their pianos hit the streets the next day, where they’ll be on display until October 19.

The challenge to artists this year was to create designs using the theme of “Fantasy” inspired by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s current show, As if in a Dream: History, Fantasy, Future. And wow did these artists let their imaginations whirl into that theme! From eyeballs to crazy creatures, color geometrics, and underwater adventures, each piano is a unique creative vision unto itself.

The 2026 Pianos on State Artists and their piano locations include: Drew Buchanan, at the Arlington Theatre; Lily Palmer, at The New Vic Theatre; Jen Swain, at State and Victoria Streets; Hannah Croshaw, at State and Anapamu Streets; Rob Beedle, at Old Navy, State and Anapamu Streets; Elisa Jay, at Library Plaza; Elzy Sherlock, at State and Figueroa Streets; Kasie Gurgiolo Sanders, at Montecito Bank & Trust, State and Carrillo Streets; Melanie Esver, at the Lobero Theatre; John Snyder, at Bank of America, State and Cañón Perdido Streets; The Arts Fund, with teaching artist Alejandra Campos, at Paseo Nuevo, In front of Tondi Gelato; Miriam MacMillan, at Cost Plus World Market, State and Cota Streets; and Adelante School, with teaching artist Amber O’Rourke, at the MOXI. Also, on display are “emeritus artists”: Matt Rodriguez, from 2023, at the Santa Barbara Airport; Mia Franco, from 2023, in the Funk Zone; and Mae Wilson, from 2025, at the Community Arts Workshop.

Rob Beedle in front of his eyeball art for the 2026 Pianos on State. This piano, which is in front of Old Navy, is sponsored by the ‘Santa Barbara Independent.’ | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Some of the 2026 Pianos on State | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Some of the 2026 Pianos on State | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Some of the 2026 Pianos on State | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The 2026 Pianos on State | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Some of the 2026 Pianos on State | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Some of the 2026 Pianos on State | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Some of the 2026 Pianos on State | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Another favorite tradition and sister program, Masq(p)arade! — a performance progressive where performers don festive masks — is now in its sixth year and will take place on October 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Regional performing artists will deliver a series of imaginative 15-minute shows, with each act uniquely staged at a different painted piano scattered throughout the Historic Arts District along the city’s main axis.

Every Masq(p)arade! performance is paired with an artistic piano, fusing original talent with a playful, masked aesthetic. The audience is invited to stroll from one piano to the next between sets to see performers.

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The 2026 lineup includes: 5:30-5:45 p.m., Santa Barbara Revels at The Arlington Theatre (1317 State St.); 6-6:15 p.m., Noelle Hadsall at State/Victoria (1235 State St.); 6:30-6:45 p.m., Isaias Audette at State/Anapamu (1200 State St.); 7-7:15 p.m., Alissa Musto at Old Navy (1137 State St.); and 7:30-7:45 p.m., La Boheme at Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 E. Anapamu St.).

Pianos on State is a program of the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative in collaboration with other local organizations. For more information and updates see pianosonstate.com.