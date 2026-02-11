Poetry Connection: Connecting with the Poetry Zone, a Santa Barbara Institution

The Poetry Zone still meets at the Karpeles Manuscript Museum, though these days, only a few gather around a patio table in the museum’s atrium. During Covid, Björn Birnir kept the series alive through Zoom. Last week, the featured reader couldn’t make it, but regular Virginia Mariposa Dale was in attendance, along with Suzanne Frost. Virginia Mariposa Dale also ran the series for several years and assists Björn when he is unavailable. The intimate group is very dedicated to keeping the series going. With the Karpeles Museum up for sale, perhaps there will be a new chapter or new location for the poetry reading that’s been in Santa Barbara for more than half a century.
Walt Hopman founded the Poetry Zone in the 1970s with his wife, where the readings were held at the storied Earthling Bookshop on State Street. Björn Birnir started attending in 1985. The readings are always held on the second Sunday of the month at 1:30 p.m. On March 8, Mary Freericks will be the featured poet. Björn mentioned that Walt Hopman would collect poems from the open-mic readers and produce Poetry Zone chapbooks. Virginia and Dale still have copies of Hopman’s Poetry Zone chapbooks.
I have fond memories of the time when Sojourner Kincaid Rolle ran the series, in the early 2000s, upstairs at the Karpeles. The large room was often filled with poets eager to participate in the open mic. I’ve even had a short go at running the Poetry Zone. David Karpeles was very supportive of poetry. He provided the large upstairs room, a sound system, and tables for selling books and serving snacks.
Björn, Suzanne, and Virginia took turns reading into Björn’s computer for the benefit of poets tuned in on Zoom, a tradition from COVID days. They asked me to read. I initially declined but ultimately read a poem. Poets always have poems in their pockets or phones.
This week’s poem comes from Björn Birnir, Professor and Chair of Mathematics at UC Santa Barbara, and keeper of the Poetry Zone.
Girlfriends
by Björn Birnir
They move over the dancefloor
In unison
So different and yet so close
Two friends from a distant island
In the old Roman city
In the dance studio of the opera
And their whole past materializes
To dance with them
They are distinct
One is tall and quiet
The other spontaneous
One a singer
The other a nurse
But when they look at each other
They form a whole
A common experience
With two outlooks
And now out in the world
Exploring the legacy of that empire
By the campfire together
In the small tent listening
To the rain
They sing the songs on the dancefloor
They feel each other’s
Hurt and joy
Their hearts quicken together
And they are immediately aware
Of what is going through
The other’s head
But they also know
What it signifies from way back
And how it will play
In the future
And how gracefully and swiftly
They move
To protect each other’s psyche
To protect their girlfriends
But themselves at the same time
Their part of this holy trinity
Of two girls
And their friendship
Poetry Events:
Monday, February 9
Chaucer’s Books, Enid Osborn and Daniel Thomas, reading from their new books, 3321 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, February 10
Lowstate Salon, An evening of supportive creative writing. The host will come with writing prompts and activities to get the creative work flowing. Bring paper, pens, and some willingness to write something new, weird, and wonderful. After the writing session, there will be time for anyone who wants to read or discuss their writing. Join us for the inspiration and community with other creatives and writers. The Blue Owl, 5 W. Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, 7-9 p.m.
Sunday, February 15
The Erotic Reading, hosted by the Ventura County Poetry Project, Museum of Ventura County, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 15
Let’s Chat About Poetry with Laure-Anne Bosselaar. Join local poetry professor and esteemed author, Laure-Anne Bosselaar, for an informal conversation about poetry, 4-5 p.m. at Domecil.
Wednesday, February 18
Montecito Poetry Club, where George Yatchisin, Santa Barbara Poet Laureate, will share insights into his work and journey as a poet, 10 a.m., Montecito Library.
Friday, February 20,
SALT, Issue 8. Poetry reading celebrating contributions to the publication SALT with editor Christopher Buckley and Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Unity of S.B. Chapel, 227 E. Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara.
Sunday, March 1
EP Foster Library, Judith Pacht, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, CA, 3 p.m., host Phil Taggart.
Sunday, March 8
The Poetry Zone, Mary Freericks, featured reader, Karpeles Manuscript Library, 21 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara 1:30- 3 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
Maggie Nelson discusses The Slicks: On Sylvia Plath and Taylor Swift, SBMA, 1130 State Street, Santa Barbara, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Paul J. Willis reads from his recent chapbook, Orvietto, Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State Street, 6 p.m.
Premier Events
Fri, Feb 13
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Galentine’s Candle Pour Party at Candle Bar 111
Sat, Feb 14
10:30 AM
Los Olivos
Valentine’s Couples Massage + Wine in Los Olivos
Sat, Feb 14
All day
Santa Barbara
Valentine’s Day Candle-Making Workshop
Wed, Feb 11
5:30 AM
Santa Barbara
San Marcos HS Jazz Concert & Silent Auction
Wed, Feb 11
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Chaucer’s Book Talk and Signing: Robert Landau – “Event-Art Deco L.A.”
Wed, Feb 11
6:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Galentine’s Day Celebrating Creativity and Sound
Wed, Feb 11
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
SBIOS Grand Champion Cymbidium Orchid Awards
Thu, Feb 12
7:00 PM
Goleta
DP Jazz Choir in Concert with the New York Voices
Mon, Mar 09
6:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Science Pub: Cyborg Jellies Exploring Our Oceans
Sat, Mar 28
All day
Santa Barbara
Coffee Culture Fest
