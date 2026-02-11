Poetry Connection: Connecting with the Poetry Zone, a Santa Barbara Institution

The Poetry Zone still meets at the Karpeles Manuscript Museum, though these days, only a few gather around a patio table in the museum’s atrium. During Covid, Björn Birnir kept the series alive through Zoom. Last week, the featured reader couldn’t make it, but regular Virginia Mariposa Dale was in attendance, along with Suzanne Frost. Virginia Mariposa Dale also ran the series for several years and assists Björn when he is unavailable. The intimate group is very dedicated to keeping the series going. With the Karpeles Museum up for sale, perhaps there will be a new chapter or new location for the poetry reading that’s been in Santa Barbara for more than half a century.

Virginia Mariposa Dale | Credit: Courtesy

Walt Hopman founded the Poetry Zone in the 1970s with his wife, where the readings were held at the storied Earthling Bookshop on State Street. Björn Birnir started attending in 1985. The readings are always held on the second Sunday of the month at 1:30 p.m. On March 8, Mary Freericks will be the featured poet. Björn mentioned that Walt Hopman would collect poems from the open-mic readers and produce Poetry Zone chapbooks. Virginia and Dale still have copies of Hopman’s Poetry Zone chapbooks.

I have fond memories of the time when Sojourner Kincaid Rolle ran the series, in the early 2000s, upstairs at the Karpeles. The large room was often filled with poets eager to participate in the open mic. I’ve even had a short go at running the Poetry Zone. David Karpeles was very supportive of poetry. He provided the large upstairs room, a sound system, and tables for selling books and serving snacks.

Björn, Suzanne, and Virginia took turns reading into Björn’s computer for the benefit of poets tuned in on Zoom, a tradition from COVID days. They asked me to read. I initially declined but ultimately read a poem. Poets always have poems in their pockets or phones.

This week’s poem comes from Björn Birnir, Professor and Chair of Mathematics at UC Santa Barbara, and keeper of the Poetry Zone.

Girlfriends

by Björn Birnir

They move over the dancefloor

In unison

So different and yet so close

Two friends from a distant island

In the old Roman city

In the dance studio of the opera

And their whole past materializes

To dance with them

Björn Birnir | Credit: Courtesy

They are distinct

One is tall and quiet

The other spontaneous

One a singer

The other a nurse

But when they look at each other

They form a whole

A common experience

With two outlooks

And now out in the world

Exploring the legacy of that empire

By the campfire together

In the small tent listening

To the rain

They sing the songs on the dancefloor

They feel each other’s

Hurt and joy

Their hearts quicken together

And they are immediately aware

Of what is going through

The other’s head

But they also know

What it signifies from way back

And how it will play

In the future

And how gracefully and swiftly

They move

To protect each other’s psyche

To protect their girlfriends

But themselves at the same time

Their part of this holy trinity

Of two girls

And their friendship

Poetry Events:

Monday, February 9

Chaucer’s Books, Enid Osborn and Daniel Thomas, reading from their new books, 3321 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, February 10

Lowstate Salon, An evening of supportive creative writing. The host will come with writing prompts and activities to get the creative work flowing. Bring paper, pens, and some willingness to write something new, weird, and wonderful. After the writing session, there will be time for anyone who wants to read or discuss their writing. Join us for the inspiration and community with other creatives and writers. The Blue Owl, 5 W. Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, February 15

The Erotic Reading, hosted by the Ventura County Poetry Project, Museum of Ventura County, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 15

Let’s Chat About Poetry with Laure-Anne Bosselaar. Join local poetry professor and esteemed author, Laure-Anne Bosselaar, for an informal conversation about poetry, 4-5 p.m. at Domecil.

Wednesday, February 18

Montecito Poetry Club, where George Yatchisin, Santa Barbara Poet Laureate, will share insights into his work and journey as a poet, 10 a.m., Montecito Library.

Friday, February 20,

SALT, Issue 8. Poetry reading celebrating contributions to the publication SALT with editor Christopher Buckley and Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Unity of S.B. Chapel, 227 E. Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara.

Sunday, March 1

EP Foster Library, Judith Pacht, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, CA, 3 p.m., host Phil Taggart.

Sunday, March 8

The Poetry Zone, Mary Freericks, featured reader, Karpeles Manuscript Library, 21 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara 1:30- 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Maggie Nelson discusses The Slicks: On Sylvia Plath and Taylor Swift, SBMA, 1130 State Street, Santa Barbara, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Paul J. Willis reads from his recent chapbook, Orvietto, Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State Street, 6 p.m.