As they say in the theater, “the show must go on.” The Music Academy of the West announced today that due to illness, Jeremy Denk is unable to perform his scheduled recital tonight, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre.

“We send Jeremy our warmest wishes for a speedy recovery. We are grateful that internationally acclaimed pianist George Li will step in for the recital,” said Music Academy representatives.

Since winning the Silver Medal at the 2015 International Tchaikovsky Competition, Li has established a major international career, performing with many of the world’s leading orchestras and conductors. A recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, he is also an exclusive Warner Classics recording artist.

The revised program:

FRÉDÉRIC CHOPIN Impromptu No. 2 in F-sharp Major, Op. 36

CHOPIN Piano Sonata No. 3 in B Minor, Op. 58

CLAUDE DEBUSSY Images, Book 1, L. 110

MODEST MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition

For more information and tickets, see lobero.org/events/maw-denk.