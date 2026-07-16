The Open Stage Theatre Group, a new theatrical endeavor run through the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County, offers theatrical exploration and performance opportunities to local actors with disabilities. Their inaugural show, The Magical Mystical Karaoke Tour, premieres at the New Vic Theatre on July 19. This original production, full of music, joy, and spontaneity, was developed by program director Buffy Jo Grenier and her group of thespians. “The show is based on their ideas and desires,” says Grenier. “It became karaoke in space.”

Buffy Jo Grenier teaches the Open Stage Theatre Group | Photo: Courtesy

Part narrative, part cabaret, part interstellar karaoke bar, the show is the culmination of a theater program designed by Grenier for this community, one that utilizes adapted theater games and improv techniques. “Anybody can have fun with these and get the benefit of learning to trust yourself,” says Grenier. “It provides an opportunity to face fears with no consequences. We all need that.”

See the show July 19 at the New Vic Theatre. Tickets available at DSASBC.org.