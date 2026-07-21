Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey, two artists with distinct visual languages of their own, come together at Art & Soul gallery to explore what it means to move through contemporary life while carrying the weight, and the many wonders, of culture, memory, responsibility, identity, and the human connection.

“El Valle de Santa Ynez” by Pedro De La Cruz | Photo: Courtesy

De La Cruz and Joffrey’s exhibit, Cosas de la Vida, on view July 24-August 30, came together in part because of the trusted friendship and mutual respect of the two artists, who are part of a close-knit artist group called the Rough Draftersthat came together to support each other in the middle of the pandemic and still meet regularly.

Summarizing the concept for the show, the title of which roughly translates to “the things of life,” Joffrey said, “There’s just a lot in the ether right now. And so, Pedro and I are trying to talk about what’s on our minds in our special way, in our unique ways, and in our distinct ways.”

For Joffrey, a successful illustrator and copywriter whose work straddles the worlds of commercial and fine art, the Cosas de la Vida art takes the form of a series of burros, each carrying oversized forms accompanied by handwritten observations, and serving as a poignant metaphor for the emotional and psychological loads we all bear.

Humor meets social commentary and quiet reflection in this thought-provoking collection of pieces, capturing the tension between personal responsibility and the collective anxieties of modern life.

Joffrey describes the work as an effort to document the history of your outrage. “Basically, they change every week. So, you could create a sort of stop-motion animation of your own emotional state, based on the news cycle and your reaction to it, and what’s going on in your family, or what’s going on in Santa Barbara. What building are you protesting the development of? What is in bloom at the farmers’ market?”

Exhibition poster for Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey’s exhibition ‘Cosas de la Vida’ | Photo: Courtesy

“[The art] helps me cope, but I think there’s a higher calling. I can call it that because there’s a responsibility to what you’re putting out and putting yourself out there,” said De La Cruz, whose richly colored paintings draw inspiration from heritage, family, labor, landscape, and community, transforming familiar scenes into joyful expressions of resilience and belonging.

“The word that I chose for this year is ‘optimism,’” said De La Cruz. “So, I want to put out, I guess, just a ton of optimism, and that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Just focus on the light. … a reminder of [how] there’ll be a good outcome after whatever you may be going through and whatever’s going on.”

As the artist selected to create the 2026 Old Spanish Days Fiesta poster, De La Cruz has solidified his place as one of the most recognizable artistic voices in town, creating imagery that celebrates the city’s cultural traditions and enduring spirit. In 2025, he was selected as the cover artist for the Lobero Theatre’s BACKSTAGE magazine, where he created a vibrant interpretation of the historic theatre that celebrates performance, creativity, and the importance of community.

“His artwork imagined the Lobero alive with music, color, and people — an expression of the same joy, connection, and cultural pride that defines his paintings in Cosas de la Vida,”says gallerist Kim McIntyre.

Olivia Joffrey’s Burros of Burden works in progress | Photo: Olivia Joffrey

This kind of community recognition has an additional significance for this show, as a portion of the proceeds from each exhibition is donated to a charitable organization that reflects our current exhibition or the passions of the featured artist. “It’s our way of honoring the deeper connections between creativity, community, and compassion,” explained McIntyre. “For Cosas de la Vida: The Things of Life, we are honored to support the Lobero Theatre Foundation, an organization that has been at the heart of Santa Barbara’s cultural life for more than 150 years.”

“The mestizo (mixed ancestry), that is what makes it so magical here,” said Joffrey. “We’re not one thing. We’re not Mexico. We’re not just America. We’re like our own Santa Barbara culture.”

Cosas de la Vida, featuring the work of Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey, is on view July 24-August 30 at Art & Soul Gallery (1323 State St.). See artandsoulsb.com. The opening reception is July 24 from 5-8 p.m., with special guests Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana from 5-6 p.m.

Additional events: July 25, 1-4 p.m., Hat Shaping with Justin Carpentor, El Rancho Carpintero. July 26, 2:30-5 p.m., Beaded Leather Hat Band Workshop. July 27, 5:30-8 p.m., Progressive Dinner with Olivia Joffrey and Jane Restaurant. August 1, 1-3 p.m., Fiesta Poster Signing with Pedro De La Cruz. August 1, 6-8 p.m., Music & Whiskey with Chris Fossek and Ranchero Whiskey. August 5-9, Celebrate Fiesta with Cosas de la Vida. August 6, 5-8 p.m., 1st Thursday with Ranchero Whiskey and special guests Flamenco! Santa Barbara and Timo Nuñez Arte Flamenco. See artandsoulsb.com/pages/events for details and tickets where applicable.