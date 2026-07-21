Like manmade whale carcasses, abandoned boats frequently get beached. Dubbed “derelict” by those who hate to deal with them, two such vessels broke anchor and wrecked on the shores of Montecito last week.

To prevent these boats from shedding toxic fluids and materials into the environment, nonprofit Heal the Ocean (HTO) teamed up with MarBorg to haul them away. Heal the Ocean foots the bill, paying anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 for cleanup, depending on the boat’s size. Fortunately, the two last week were on the smaller side.

Abandoned boats pose a persistent and notoriously challenging problem for the county. Jurisdiction, enforcement, and responsibility are all slippery when it comes to the water — and the sand when the boats wreck onshore. But someone’s got to deal with them.

“All the crap from these boats gets into the ocean,” said Harry Rabin, field advisor for HTO. “It’s a public safety concern and an environmental issue.”

The first boat beached on Butterfly the weekend before last. Marborg cleaned it up by Monday morning, July 13, only for HTO to receive another report of a second stranded sailboat, named Riches to Rags, bobbing along the surf line by Tuesday evening. It was cleaned up by dawn on Friday. Each time, crews broke up the boat and hauled it away.

Beached boats are not unusual, but two in one week is excessive. Rabin suggested that the double-whammy last week may be linked to the fuss around Fool’s Anchorage, an area just east of Stearns Wharf where boaters have historically anchored for free in the summer. With the city’s plans to replace the rent-free waters with fee-based moorings — evicted boaters were told on June 1 that they’d have to relocate by June 15 — some boaters just floated down the coast.

Two abandoned boats, including sailboat Riches to Rags, shown here, ran aground on Butterfly Beach last week. | Credit: Harry Rabin

Thanks to delays in installing the new moorings, some returned. But others already moseyed into county waters. “Those who cannot pay the new mooring fees just kick the can,” Rabin said. “Problems are pushed down the coastline.”

The county does not have as much control over abandoned boats as the City of Santa Barbara, which has established protocols for watercraft abatement and even a boat task force for its more-manageable waterfront. When derelict boats drift into the county’s larger jurisdiction, they evolve into a bigger headache for a government agency with fewer avenues for relief.

Owners are given the chance to salvage the vessel, and if they do not, it is tagged for removal — which falls on HTO and Marborg. Usually, they are removed. Tracking down the owner can be quite difficult.

At the core of the problem are boat dealers who buy boats for a penny and resell them for a dime, so to speak, often to unhoused people looking to put a roof over their heads without a lick of knowledge on boat maintenance or the resources to maintain them. The boats wind up neglected and drift ashore. Rabin alleged that they have recently cleaned up seven boats all connected to the same seller.

“There’s a lot of boats out there that are ticking time bombs — there’s one out there we’ve been watching for a while. It’s huge. It’s covered in bird poop. We’re gonna have to call the health department for that one,” Rabin said. “It begs the question: What is the definition of seaworthy?”

Under California law, a vessel must be seaworthy — i.e., structurally and operationally sound enough to not pose hazards to navigation, the environment, or the public — to be moored or operated in state waters, and those that are not can be subject to removal, impoundment, or disposal.

The issue has long been on the county’s radar, but it is the furthest thing from cut and dry. Supervisor Roy Lee’s office confirmed that the Board of Supervisors will be putting a discussion on the docket for the fall, once the board is back from recess in mid-August. County staff may then be directed to come back to the board with options to address the problem. But, again, it is tricky to navigate when jurisdiction is blurry, enforcement is challenging, and some people call these boats home. Removing the roof from over their head just trades one problem for another.

To help pay for the cleanups, the County Sheriff’s Office can lean on the state’s Surrendered and Abandoned Vessel Exchange (SAVE) grant, which reimburses public agencies for costs associated with removing and disposing of derelict marine vessels. Rabin said HTO bankrolled the recent cleanups in hopes the Sheriff’s Office will soon secure more funding.