How Can Prices Be “Down” in a Sellers’ Market?

Jackie Walters, Village Properties | Credit: Courtesy



The last five years have seen a stabilization or plateauing of local real estate values, evening the playing field somewhat for buyers. The 2026 year-to-date median saw a notable drop from a year ago; however, the surge in the median for 2025 now appears to have been somewhat of an anomaly and market pricing for 2026 has adjusted down to an established active and more balanced market.

Given this era of stabilized prices, traditional statistical indices such as months of inventory, number of sales, and inventory levels continue to show that the Santa Barbara South Coast remains in a sellers’ market. The good news is that this market dynamic provides opportunities for buyers and sellers.

Sellers can now be assured that there will be a motivated and qualified buyer ready to promptly purchase their home, assuming the home has been carefully prepared for sale and is market priced. Time and money spent on completing needed repairs, improving curb appeal, landscaping, and maybe staging, is important.

Buyers can feel a little sense of relief that they may have more negotiating power and are “buying at 2022 prices”. We are also seeing fewer multiple offers, and many homes are taking longer to sell, forcing sellers to reduce the price.

Let’s Review the Chart — 2026 MLS Market Activity

Median Price

The median price is one of the most commonly used data points of the real estate market. The fluctuation in the median is not an indication of the rise or fall of the value of a specific home, but more an indication of the increase or decrease in value of the market in general. The median can be skewed high or low, however, if there is a sharp increase or decrease in either high-end sales or in entry-level housing.

The median price for the South Coast at the end of June 2026, for houses and PUDs, was $2,147,500, a decrease of 7.96 percent from the end of 2025. (A “PUD” is a unit within a planned unit development and is governed by a homeowners’ association.)

Months of Inventory

Months of inventory, (MOI), is a market index which illustrates market momentum. MOI, often referred to as market velocity, shows the current pace of sales by dividing the number of active listings by the number of properties in escrow but not yet closed. This statistic is particularly useful in quantifying, in real time, buyer desire levels and general confidence with investing in real estate.

As a general rule of thumb, a market with less than three months of inventory is indicative of an active sellers’ market. As you will see from the chart, including luxury price ranges, we have 2.5 months of inventory. Statistically, this means that, at the current pace of sales, assuming no new listings, it would take only two and a half months for Santa Barbara to be sold out! From a practical standpoint, however, as the South Coast market comprises several micro-markets, geographically, as well as by price range, and each sub-market performs differently.

Inventory Levels

A lot has been reported nationally about increasing inventory. However, for the ever supply-challenged Santa Barbara South Coast, we rarely have enough choices to show buyers across all market segments. As you will see from the chart, as of the end of June 2026, there were only 286 available properties for sale in the MLS. One year ago, there were 348 properties available for sale. To put this data into perspective, more than 10 years ago, inventory levels were typically in the 400-450 range.

Let’s take a closer look at how various neighborhoods performed.

Goleta

For buyers seeking a home in the $1-1.6 million range, the Goleta market is competitive with many properties selling within the first few weeks, or some within days. With a smaller percentage of higher-end properties, the Goleta market attracts entry-level buyers, as well as investors. Not unexpectedly, Goleta currently has only 1.3 months of inventory

Santa Barbara

The median price for the general Santa Barbara area was $2,042,500 at the mid-year point of 2026, down from $2,302,500 for year-end 2025. However, sales continue at a steady pace with a current 1.9 months of inventory and a 11.7 percent increase in number of sales as compared to the first half of 2025.

Montecito and the Luxury Market

The median price for Montecito, according to the MLS data, for the first half of 2026 was $5,750,000, which is down 7.14 percent from the end of 2025. Months of inventory for June 2026 is a strong 4.5 as compared to 7.9 MOI one year ago.

Condos

Market-wide condos have shown a decrease of 3.2 percent in the median price since year-end 2025. The number of sales, however, has increased by almost 8 percent year-to-date from one year ago. This market segment provides entry-level pricing for many first-time buyers; however, we are seeing many luxury condos sell at a steady pace.

We hope this information is helpful. Real estate is a long-term investment and is most often the single biggest component of an individual’s future net worth.

Data for this article was compiled by the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service and analyzed by members of the Statistical Review Committee of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Writer Jackie Walters is a licensed agent with Village Properties, with over 30 years’ local experience. Jackie can be reached at (805) 570-0558 or jackie@villagesite.com.