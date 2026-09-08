Carbajal, Whitehouse, Padilla, Schiff Lead Colleagues in Filing Amicus Brief Challenging Trump Administration’s Involvement in the Sable Offshore Pipeline Restart

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U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24), along with Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Top Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), led 14 of their colleagues in filing an amicus brief in California v. Wright,pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, to challenge the Trump Administration’s use of the Defense Production Act (DPA) to facilitate the restart of the Sable Offshore oil pipeline system along the California Central Coast.

The brief argues that the Administration has failed to identify a legitimate national defense need for Sable’s crude oil and that the DPA order does not satisfy the statutory requirements for invoking this extraordinary authority. Sable produces crude oil—not finished fuels used by the military—and the order does not establish a connection between Sable’s production and an unmet military fuel requirement.

Joining Carbajal, Whitehouse, Padilla, and Schiff, the amicus brief is co-signed by U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Representatives Jared Huffman (D-CA-02), Nancy Pelosi (D-CA-11), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA-18), Nanette Barragán (D-CA-44), Julia Brownley (D-CA-26), Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA-37), Mike Levin (D-CA-49), Ted Lieu (D-CA-36), Doris Matsui (D-CA-07), Dave Min (D-CA-47), Kevin Mullin (D-CA-15), and Jimmy Panetta (D-CA-19).



“The Sable pipeline restart is a classic example of the Trump administration abusing power to benefit political allies at the expense of local communities,” said Rep. Carbajal. “As our brief outlines, there was no legitimate national security justification for invoking the Defense Production Act on behalf of Sable. This Administration is clearly fixated on boosting the fossil fuel industry, even when doing so risks putting our environment and public health in harm’s way. The people of Santa Barbara County and California have every right to be concerned about the pipeline restart given its role in the 2015 Refugio oil spill. I will keep fighting alongside my colleagues to hold the Administration accountable for this overreach and protect our communities’ right to a safe environment.”

“President Trump and Secretary Wright’s ‘national security’ justification for invoking the Defense Production Act to restart flow of the Sable pipeline was clearly pretextual. The order was intended to throw a lifeline to a failing fossil-fuel company facing a severe financial cliff. The Trump administration will do anything to please their fossil fuel megadonors, no matter the environmental and public safety risks,” said Sen. Whitehouse.

“Californians have been clear: we don’t want oil infrastructure off our coast,” said Sen. Padilla. “The Trump Administration is using a bogus justification to open our waters to their Big Oil donors, jeopardizing our environment and our economy. It’s corrupt, it’s dangerous, and I’ll do everything in my power to stop it.”

“The idea that reopening a damaged pipeline on the Central Coast of California is somehow imperative to our national defense – when killing other renewable energy sources is just fine, when data centers are demanding new energy and we’re taking offline 90 to 95% of the new energy coming into the grid – tells you this has nothing to do with national security. It has nothing to do with your price at the pump. It only has to do with the president keeping a promise to the big oil companies, and we are all paying the price,” said Sen. Schiff.

“Once again, Trump is blatantly boosting the fossil fuel industry under guise of national security. They’re betraying the real national interests of our communities and public health. Restarting the Sable pipeline displays this Administration’s continued abuse of power, benefiting Trump’s billionaire cronies at the expense of the American people. I will continue fighting to stop Trump’s overreach threatening our environment,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

“Donald Trump is obsessed with abusing the Presidency to enrich his billionaire buddies while his policies keep sending everyday costs through the roof,” said Sen. Duckworth. “The Defense Production Act is a tool meant to help protect our national security—not bail out the President’s Big Oil donors. The Administration’s phony justification for restarting this pipeline without environmental and safety review is blatant corruption, and it could seriously endanger public health. It must be stopped.”

“Trump is turning the Defense Production Act into a blank check for Big Oil,” said Rep. Huffman. “Emergency national security powers exist to protect this country in a crisis. They were never meant to force open an oil pipeline that has sat idle for more than a decade after fouling our coast. This is a fossil fuel giveaway dressed up as national security, designed to enrich Trump and reward his political allies. But it’s our beaches, our coastal communities, and the businesses that depend on a clean, healthy ocean that will face the consequences if we let his sham continue. We have cleaned up this company’s mess once already. Californians have defended this coast for decades, and we are not backing down.”

“The Trump Administration’s abuse of the Defense Production Act to revive the Sable pipeline is an unlawful corporate giveaway masquerading as a national security measure,” said Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. “California communities know the devastating consequences of offshore oil spills. Congress created the Defense Production Act to protect our national security—not to reward political allies, endanger our coastline and override vital environmental safeguards.”

“As Chair of the California Democratic Congressional Delegation, we have been united against this Administration’s illegal attempts to force fossil fuel projects at the expense of our state’s environment and public health,” said Rep. Lofgren. “Trump has always put oil company profits above Americans’ well-being, but invoking the Defense Production Act for this pipeline is ridiculous. Californians don’t want a repeat of the 2015 oil spill, and the Administration is overstepping its authority to put our environment and coastal economy at risk.”



An excerpt from the brief is below. The full amicus brief is available HERE.

“This case is not about national defense. It is about a heavily leveraged, crude oil company asking the President to transform the Defense Production Act (DPA) from a statute designed to ‘assure the availability of domestic energy supplies for national defense needs,’ 50 U.S.C. § 4502(a)(5), into a corporate rescue operation for political allies; a rescue that advances the Administration’s political preference for fossil-fuel development at the expense of all other concerns. The Department of Energy’s (‘DOE’) March 13, 2026 order (the ‘Wright Order’) comes nowhere close to identifying a need for Sable crude oil or pipelines in the Order’s generalized invocation of California’s military presence and increased reliance on foreign crude. DOE never explains why those general circumstances create a national-defense need for Sable’s crude, much less how restarting its beleaguered pipelines would meet one.

“Merely invoking “national defense” or an “emergency” does not insulate executive action from the statutory prerequisites that Congress imposed in the DPA on the exercise of delegated authority. Enforcing these requirements, i.e., that the Secretary establish the statutory predicates for invoking the DPA, does not amount to second-guessing genuine executive judgments about national defense. Instead, enforcement honors the conditions precedent Congress imposed to prevent abuse of the DPA. DOE’s failure to satisfy these statutory prerequisites invalidates the Wright Order.”

Background

Sable Offshore acquired the Santa Ynez Unit from ExxonMobil in 2024. The pipeline had been out of service since the 2015 Refugio oil spill. In March 2026, Energy Secretary Chris Wright invoked the DPA and ordered Sable to restore pipeline operations. The brief argues that the Administration used national defense as a pretext to advance domestic energy policy and benefit a specific company.

Carbajal has been a leader in opposing the Administration’s use of the DPA to force the Sable pipeline’s restart.



In July 2026, Carbajal spoke on the House floor against the NDAA’s Hunt amendment, which would grant the federal government unprecedented access to California-owned public lands associated with the Santa Ynez Unit and Las Flores Pipeline System.

In May 2026, Carbajal, Schiff, and members of the California congressional delegation launched an inquiry into Sable’s efforts to restart oil drilling off the California coast and demanded answers on the company’s collaboration with the Trump administration to invoke the DPA in relation to this project.



Last year, Carbajal, Schiff, Padilla, and members of the California congressional delegation demanded answers from the Trump administration on its involvement in Sable’s attempts to restart the pipeline.