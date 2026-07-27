A black dog and the wandering boy haunted the SOhO stage last Tuesday night — both hallucinations of James McMurtry’s late father, Larry McMurtry, the author of Lonesome Dove, and the figures that inspired McMurtry’s latest touring album, The Black Dog and The Wandering Boy.

“Like any good writer, I stole them,” McMurtry said playfully as he tuned his guitar before quoting the aphorism, “Good writers borrow; great writers steal.” The crowd cheered, as McMurtry strummed the first chords.

The musicianship was phenomenal throughout the show with McMurtry’s band, The Martial Law Review. Cornbread, the bass player, often jumped in with a groovy riff that got the crowd bopping their heads and swinging their hips. Daren Hess kept the beat on drums and Tim Holt performed guitar solos that nicely broke up the song while still being in conversation with McMurtry’s own guitar playing.

The band also featured Betty Soo, a solo Americana artist who also opened for the band and accompanied accordion, guitar and harmonies during the main show. Soo and McMurtry opened and closed with a duet, in addition to a mic-free performance in the midst of the set — drawing the crowd close to the stage. Her strong pitch and McMurtry’s gravely alto complemented each other harmoniously, creating some of the most enjoyable moments of the night.

Despite the high-caliber virtuosity, the focus of the McMurtry’s music is mainly lyrics, especially pertaining to politics, growing up and introspection on living. McMurtry’s attention to details in his lyricism are deliberate, using them as a vehicle for a larger message.

“Annie,” a song about the tragedy of 9/11 was one of the best songs of the night because of its repetitive refrain, “Annie, what are you doing in Nebraska? Does anyone know what’s going on?” McMurtry explained to the audience that Ann Compton was one of the few reporters traveling with President George W. Bush on 9/11 in Air Force One, who was unable to land for hours until they found a safe landing spot in Nebraska. McMurtry’s specificity, coupled with his personal experience on getting a phone call informing him about the tragedy, drew the audience into his world completely.

Throughout the night, McMurtry sang hundreds of lyrics, each more intricate than the next, never looking at a prompter. Like poetry, it was easy to let the words wash over us with a general admiration. However, it was evident that different phrases or words struck audience members deeply at different times. Some knew all the lyrics, while others nodded their heads when they felt something deeply.

McMurtry made one particular speech that raised cheers, calling out ICE for profiling people on looks rather than paperwork. McMurtry addressed his own status as a white man and gestured to Korean-American woman Soo, explaining that he didn’t have to worry about the same things as her. But that meant, “we white men” needed to stand up and do some “protesting.”

Meanwhile in his new music, such as “Sons of the Second Sons,” he explores how America’s identity has been shaped by systems of power and violence. Again, McMurtry’s use of details such as the “Stars and Bars” confederate flag to carry a melody along while addressing the past and present America we live in.

James McMurtry at SOhO | Photo: Allison O’Brien / AOB

In terms of musicality, McMurtry’s chord progressions are often repetitive, stamping him within the same genre as early Bob Dylan and political folk songs. The outcome of McMurtry’s formula is catchy, almost familiar, yet still fresh, melodies that carry across his point in a memorable way.

The band has some very danceable tunes, such as “Wasteland,” which features fun guitar and bass solos with high energy. The crowd was definitely moving. I often caught myself smiling at the audience members who let themselves dance wildly while singing along.

If you are looking for a lively, but still illuminating performance, McMurtry and The Martial Law Review is on tour with Betty Soo through September 26 with the next couple of concerts still in California.

Tour information can be found on McMurtry’s website (jamesmcmurtry.com) and Instagram @jamesmcmurtryofficial.