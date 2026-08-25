This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

Drag king and show co-organizer Mister Frankie Sister at the start of the show on August 22. | Credit: Paolo.sb.photos

As the last rays of a red sun dipped below the horizon, a figure clad in tall black boots and metal shoulder pads strode forward on a protruding stage in a crowded courtyard. The drag king lip-synced to audio from the sci-fi classic Plan 9 from Outer Space. To the sound of electric guitar, he reached for a helmet with two shiny wires protruding as the audience cheered. It was Mister Frankie Sister, here to welcome about 200 earthlings to SBCAST for a Night on Kliteron IX.

So began Santa Barbara’s second drag king show of the year. Over the course of the next hour, the audience whooped and cheered as seven kings gave us space explorers and moonlit heartthrobs, sexy aliens and the man in the moon. As they performed, projections of space-themed animations and sci-fi film and television, created by artist Ariel Leira, splashed across a nearby building.

Near the entrance, the Rest Stop, a pop-up inspired by historic lesbian and feminist queer spaces such as bars and bookstores, served handmade refreshments. The show’s co-producer Moxie Bright Evan hosts the pop-up, which has, in the past, included activities like sharing queer books and zines, or hosting film screenings, soup nights or art exhibitions.

She said that historically, lesbian and feminist bars and bookstores were sapphic gathering spaces, centers of community and support. Many of those spaces, Bright Evan said, have not stood the test of time. Rest Stop acts as a “watering hole” for the community. On Saturday night, it served as a support to the main show.

Following Mr. Sister’s introduction, 20-year-old king Ill-Will appeared onstage in a cyborg costume, an American flag trailing behind him. King Twiggy Mullien from San Luis Obispo gave the audience glam and an astronaut helmet while preparing us for liftoff. Then L.A. king Spacee Kadet appeared as Elton John, decked out in an all-white suit, hat and sunglasses, and performed live on a piano as audience members belted out Rocketman. The Dreamworks Boys, Baby King, and Octaveo Pound-her rounded out the show’s first half with more live piano and a romantic number, sung live.

King Ill Will performing to Judas Priest. | Credit: Paolo.sb.photos San Luis Obispo-based king Twiggy Mullien engages with the crowd. | Credit: Paolo.sb.photos

King Lux Maxson playing golf on his planet, Maxim Prime. | Credit: Paolo.sb.photos



Luk Maxson, the influencer-hustler in a bedazzled orange suit, started off the show’s second half playing golf on his own planet (Maxim Prime) and performing a live song. Ill Will returned followed by Baby King, who sauntered back on stage, this time as your classic (space) cowboy. Spacee Kadet returned looking like a dapper gentleman in an inflatable moon costume and crooning all manner of moon-themed songs. Twiggy Mullien made his second appearance as a sexy, long-fingered blue Extra Terrestrial to Katy Perry’s ET. Then, emcee and host Mister Sister rounded off the night, with the kings coming on stage to a cheering crowd.

Mr. Sister said that he and Bright Even began discussing plans for an all-king show in January. The pair put on their first show in May. It featured three first-time kings (including Baby King) alongside Mister Sister. Last weekend’s show (which fell on the same day as Santa Barbara’s Pride festival), came about after Sister saw a documentary on an alien cult. The campy sci-fi vibes were too good to pass up, he said.

Los Angeles-based king Spacee Kadet in his moon fit. | Credit: Paolo.sb.photos

Generally, drag kings don’t get the same recognition as queens. A king performs masculinity, plays with its stereotypes and expectations. It’s gender-bending joyful parody, performance, and costume artistry.

“Lesbian, butch, [and] masc-presenting folks don’t have access to as many opportunities to perform in an environment that isn’t run by queens,” Sister said, “Queens work hard and do so much for the community, but it isn’t quite the same as having other kings involved in the planning and design of a show.”

Sister said that he and Bright Evans intentionally kept the show off of social media to keep an “underground” vibe that aligned with how kings operated in decades past. The show had a sliding scale cost of entry, and Sister said they don’t turn away folks who can’t pay.

“We are engaging in social practice and mutual aid which wants to challenge the capitalistic model. We don’t turn folks away if they don’t have money. Our hope is to create a safe, queer space in Santa Barbara for the drag king art,” he said.

Sister and Bright Evans plan to do future shows, though nothing’s on the books quite yet.